Public Works Announces Ongoing Castaic Road Closures

The Santa Clarita Casting Club, Santa Clarita’s only fly fishing club, is sponsoring a first-ever “Introduction to Fly Fishing” class for women of all ages on Saturday, June 3, at Chesebrough Park, 23505 Sunset Hills Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting in open session on Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Milton Eduardo Kingsli Nunez, Jr. He is an 18 year-old male Hispanic who was last seen on April 3 at noon on the 9600 block of Hunstock Street in Castaic.
If you are looking for a great way to connect with other businesses attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Wednesday, April 26 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jersey Mike's Subs, 24453 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
Spring has officially returned to Santa Clarita, and with the warmer weather and colorful hillsides in bloom come a wave of free, family-fun events this month. A community favorite, which my kids loved when they were younger, is the Eggstravaganza Event at Central Park.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a 40-point Gun Violence Prevention Platform to address gun violence impacting communities in Los Angeles County and across the United States.
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard program tryouts are now open! Join the program for a fun, unique opportunity like no other to get active, make new friends and learn crucial water safety skills this summer.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 11, with a special meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is proud to announce the launch of the L.A. County Heart Heroes 2023 Campaign, with the goal to train 500,000 Los Angeles County residents and workers in hands-only CPR by Dec. 31, 2023.
