L.A. County Saturday: 8,873 Cases, 265 Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 25 new deaths and 456 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19 disease). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 931 new cases. Twenty-one people who died were over the age of 65 and two people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old; 21 people who died had underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

Figures for the Santa Clarita Valley have not been updated since Friday (see below), when a total minimum of 170 were reported.

To date, Public Health has identified 8,873 cases across all areas of LA County, including 265 deaths. Eighty three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 201 people; 32% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 32% among White residents, 20% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, and 3% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 13 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,172 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 45,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

Yesterday, a new Health Officer Order was issued that extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15, 2020. All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed. The Order also requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post their physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses. Efforts to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 require that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households. The new measures for essential businesses go into effect at midnight on April 15.

“As people of different faiths come together this weekend, my thoughts and prayers are with all those who are experiencing loss, illness and distress associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I want to thank all our faith leaders who are tending to the spiritual needs of their members and exercising creative ways to ensure fellowship from a physical distance. And I want to express my gratitude to all the people of LA County who are finding ways of observing their faith while staying safe at home.”

The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home, and wear a face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Santa Clarita Valley Update

Figures for the Santa Clarita Valley have not been updated since Friday. As of Friday, the following cases had been reported:

City of Santa Clarita: 130

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 12

Stevenson Ranch: 11

Castaic: 8

Acton: 5

Agua Dulce: 1-4

Bouquet Canyon (unincorporated portion): 1-4

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 1-4

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 1-4

Due to health privacy laws, the county does not report exact numbers of cases in communities with a population under 25,000 until there are 5 or more cases.

Henry Mayo Friday Update

As of noon Thursday, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed of the 414 persons tested to date, 64 were positive, 329 negative, 31 are pending and 18 are currently hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care. The discrepancies in the numbers are from some patients being tested more than once. Moody also confirmed no additional deaths from COVID-19.

