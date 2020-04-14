[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
70°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 14
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases
| Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
LA County COVID-19 Cases

april 3 la county coronavisrus covid-19The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 909 new cases. Twenty-five people who died were over the age of 65 and nine people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Twenty-two people had underlying health conditions; eight people over the age of 65 and four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old had no reported underlying health conditions. Four deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths by the City of Pasadena.

A minimum of 196 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley. The breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 157

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 14

Stevenson Ranch: 11

Castaic: 9

Acton: 1 to 4

Agua Dulce: 1 to 4

Bouquet Canyon (unincorporated portion) : 1 to 4

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 1 to 4

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 1 to 4

Due to health privacy laws, the county does not report exact numbers of cases in communities with a population under 25,000 until there are 5 or more cases.

 

Henry Mayo Monday Update

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed as of noon Tuesday of the 447 persons tested to date, 87 were positive, 358 negative, 4 are pending and 25 are currently hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care, up 1 from Monday. The most recent death was announced Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2. Moody said the discrepancies in the numbers are due to some patients being tested more than once.

To date, Public Health has identified 10,047 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 360 deaths. Eighty-five percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 292 people (87 percent of the cases); 34% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 32% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 16% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 11 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,517 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (25% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 63,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

Slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households. The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

“We send our sincere condolences to every person affected by these losses from COVID-19 and keep you in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “While we are effectively working together to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we must keep at it to avoid a surge in cases and deaths that could overwhelm our County – we do not want to lose ground. That means we must keep doing what we’re doing for now – staying home, physical distancing and using cloth face coverings – while we implement strategies to support our recovery.”

The current Health Officer Orders extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses. Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed, and all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. The new measures for essential businesses go into effect at midnight on April 15.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

For additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community, visit the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

LA County, State, World COVID-19 Cases

Source: Johns Hopkins University.

[Open .pdf in new window]
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Free Foreclosure Prevention Services Now Available for L.A. County Property Owners

Free Foreclosure Prevention Services Now Available for L.A. County Property Owners
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) announced Tuesday the launch of enhanced foreclosure prevention services for property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units in Los Angeles County as part of the Los Angeles County Disaster Help Center.
FULL STORY...

County to Administer More Than $13M in Community Development Grant

County to Administer More Than $13M in Community Development Grant
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) Tuesday to receive and administer the County’s initial allocation of $13.6 million in Community Development Block Grant Program Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds, as well as future allocations, in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Supes Take Steps to Protect Grocery, Drug Store, Food Delivery Workers

Supes Take Steps to Protect Grocery, Drug Store, Food Delivery Workers
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an interim urgency ordinance to protect retail grocery, drug store and food delivery platform workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in unincorporated L.A. County.
FULL STORY...

Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale

Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to close Interstate 5 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale for 36 hours from 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, to 2:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.
FULL STORY...

Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election

Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
Monday, Apr 13, 2020
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Monday began mailing 350,916 Vote by Mail ballots for the May 12 Congressional District 25 Special General Election.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Free Foreclosure Prevention Services Now Available for L.A. County Property Owners
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) announced Tuesday the launch of enhanced foreclosure prevention services for property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units in Los Angeles County as part of the Los Angeles County Disaster Help Center.
Free Foreclosure Prevention Services Now Available for L.A. County Property Owners
Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.
Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths. A minimum total of 196 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases
County to Administer More Than $13M in Community Development Grant
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) Tuesday to receive and administer the County’s initial allocation of $13.6 million in Community Development Block Grant Program Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds, as well as future allocations, in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
County to Administer More Than $13M in Community Development Grant
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School's Hailey Kirsch, Class of 2020, who has committed to University of California, San Diego.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch
Newsom Unveils Plans to Modify Stay-at-Home Order
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Tuesday six key indicators that will guide California’s thinking for when and how to modify the stay-at-home and other orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Unveils Plans to Modify Stay-at-Home Order
California Investing $42M to Protect At Risk Foster Youth
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, during Child Abuse Prevention Month, $42 million new investments to protect younger Californians who are at heightened risk for abuse and mistreatment due to COVID-19.
California Investing $42M to Protect At Risk Foster Youth
Princess Cruises Extends Cancellations Through June 30
In continued response to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak and the recent order from the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises is cancelling all voyages through June 30, 2020.
Princess Cruises Extends Cancellations Through June 30
Supes Take Steps to Protect Grocery, Drug Store, Food Delivery Workers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an interim urgency ordinance to protect retail grocery, drug store and food delivery platform workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in unincorporated L.A. County.
Supes Take Steps to Protect Grocery, Drug Store, Food Delivery Workers
DMV Extending All Driver Licenses Expiring During Pandemic
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver licenses expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV Extending All Driver Licenses Expiring During Pandemic
Castaic Resident Opens Up About Life as Medical Frontliner
As Castaic resident and registered nurse Melissa Antolin drives to work at West Hills Hospital, she sees a sign that reads: “We stand ready, and we stand together.”
Castaic Resident Opens Up About Life as Medical Frontliner
City Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled the following list of resources for residents affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic, including information on income and property taxes, eviction protection and utilities.
City Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to close Interstate 5 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale for 36 hours from 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, to 2:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service to Help Bridge to Home
Three major Bridge to Home community-based fundraisers scheduled for April and May 2020 have been cancelled due to safe social distancing guidelines. But the weekend isn’t an entire loss, thanks to the generosity of Wolf Creek Brewery and their new drive-thru service, "Socially Responsible Saturdays."
April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service to Help Bridge to Home
Feds Approve to Free Up Funds for California Schools
SACRAMENTO —The U.S. Department of Education has granted preliminary approval to California’s request for flexibility in using federal funds to ease the immediate impacts of COVID-19 school closures.
Feds Approve to Free Up Funds for California Schools
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
College of the Canyons classified staff members provided 70 Easter lunch meals for first responders at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the L.A. County Fire Department COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 12.
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Monday began mailing 350,916 Vote by Mail ballots for the May 12 Congressional District 25 Special General Election.
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
Once California State University, Northridge professors like dance coordinator Paula Thomson processed and accepted the new reality — which took some time, she said — she went about the challenging work of redesigning dance courses for online learning.
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
Wednesday, May 6 is the deadline for California State University, Northridge students who are experiencing financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a MataCare Grant for the spring semester.
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 25 new deaths and 239 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, the smallest increase in new cases since March 26.
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Forty years ago while operating on a trauma victim who fell asleep at the wheel, I became more tired than usual despite the adrenaline rush to save a life. After completing surgery and removing the mask, I was wide awake again.
Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Oakmont Confirms COVID-19-Related Death of Resident
Oakmont of Valencia officials have confirmed a memory-care resident is believed to have died from COVID-19-related causes Saturday.
Oakmont Confirms COVID-19-Related Death of Resident
California, Oregon, Washington Announce Western States Pact
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future.
California, Oregon, Washington Announce Western States Pact
%d bloggers like this: