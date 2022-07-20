L.A. Public Works Close Acton Road

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced a road closure in Acton, with no current reopening date.

Red Rover Mine road. will be closed started July 20.

The road will be close from Escondido Canyon road to Sierra Highway.

Starting Wednesday Red Rover Mine road will under go road work, leaving the road closed to the public.

Emergency Vehicles will be allowed use of the road while the road work is ongoing.

There is no currently announced end date for this road closure.

