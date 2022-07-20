L.A. Public Works Close Acton Road

To further bolster the state’s monkeypox response, state health leaders have outlined for federal partners the supply needed in California to mitigate the spread of the virus.
In an effort to help promote cross-sector collaboration, Infrastructure LA developed the Infrastructure Initiative Project Map.
The SCVEDC is happy to announce the release of our newest resource to help Santa Clarita Valley businesses succeed and grow.
The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department, formerly the aging and community services branch of the now-dissolved LA County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, celebrated becoming an official County department.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced a road closure in Acton, with no current reopening date.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine to include additional residents at higher risk of exposure.
2001 -
Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [
story
]
Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, "Oliver Twist."
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,327 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, in collaboration with United Airlines and Los Angeles World Airport, has launched a first of its kind pilot program that allows California-based passengers and employees to conveniently complete their Real ID application at Los Angeles International Airport.
Merry Graham, of Newhall, has won the Grand Prize from the 505 Southwestern 25 Years of Flavor nationwide recipe contest.
Vintage Chariots first flagship store is now open and located at the The Patios in Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Our main goal as a city is to provide residents of Santa Clarita with the services and programs they desire.
The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts announced their roster of Spring 2022 Grantees, California Institute of the Arts visiting faculty Matt Connolly was listed among its impressive honorees.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority released its Summer 2022 Construction Update on July 18 highlighting progress on the high-speed rail project.
The William S. Hart Union High School District has named Vince Ferry as the new principal of Castaic High School.
The Canyon Country Farmer's Market will celebrate Cuban Night, a free fun family event on Wednesday, July 20.
The Let’em Roll Gala will be held Saturday July 23 at the Universal Hilton in Universal City from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for the fundraiser to benefit the Triumph Foundation.
1915 -
Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [
story
]
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has promoted Jenny Galante to executive vice president, revenue and business development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday.
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Troy Allen as its new vice president for Facilities Development & Management.
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will be performing at Rancho Camulos Sunday, July 31, at 4 p.m.
For one last time, Team USA fans got to see former Santa Clarita Valley resident Allyson Felix flying down a world championships track as the rest of the field struggled to catch up.
The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, July 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session, followed immediately with open session at 6:40 p.m.
