County Weathers Storm Overnight, Prepares for Second Round of Rain

With light to moderate rainfall forecast through early Friday morning, Los Angeles County Public Works has already captured 5 billion gallons of stormwater since Oct. 1

This amount is enough water for 121,600 people. This week alone, L.A. County Public Works captured 717 million gallons of stormwater.

The department has dozens of personnel patrolling County roads, stormwater facilities and recent burn areas. Being prepared is the public’s best defense against storm impacts. Residents are advised to:

-Turn around don’t drown: Avoid walking or driving into ponded or swift-moving water. Just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars.

-Motorists should watch their speeds during LA Rain. Slippery roads make for hazardous driving conditions.

-Avoid driving on mountain roads. Rockfall can occur even when the rain has stopped.

-If you see someone swept away by moving water, don’t attempt to rescue them yourself. Call 911.

-Find storm-related news on social media using the hashtag: #LARain

-Visit the Ready L.A. website for valuable storm safety tips, ways to protect homes and other structures from mud and stormwater flows, and to sign up for automatic emergency alerts.

-Call the LA County Public Works 24-hour Dispatch Center to report storm-related damage, traffic signal outages, flooding or other concerns at 1-800-675-HELP (4357).

For additional tips and resources on how to prepare for storm season, visit the website.

