County Weathers Storm Overnight, Prepares for Second Round of Rain
| Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
Water drop


With light to moderate rainfall forecast through early Friday morning, Los Angeles County Public Works has already captured 5 billion gallons of stormwater since Oct. 1

This amount is enough water for 121,600 people. This week alone, L.A. County Public Works captured 717 million gallons of stormwater.

The department has dozens of personnel patrolling County roads, stormwater facilities and recent burn areas. Being prepared is the public’s best defense against storm impacts. Residents are advised to:

-Turn around don’t drown: Avoid walking or driving into ponded or swift-moving water. Just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars.

-Motorists should watch their speeds during LA Rain. Slippery roads make for hazardous driving conditions.

-Avoid driving on mountain roads. Rockfall can occur even when the rain has stopped.

-If you see someone swept away by moving water, don’t attempt to rescue them yourself. Call 911.

-Find storm-related news on social media using the hashtag: #LARain

-Visit the Ready L.A. website for valuable storm safety tips, ways to protect homes and other structures from mud and stormwater flows, and to sign up for automatic emergency alerts.

-Call the LA County Public Works 24-hour Dispatch Center to report storm-related damage, traffic signal outages, flooding or other concerns at 1-800-675-HELP (4357).

For additional tips and resources on how to prepare for storm season, visit the website.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County Weathers Storm Overnight, Prepares for Second Round of Rain

County Weathers Storm Overnight, Prepares for Second Round of Rain
Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
Los Angeles County Public Works has already captured 5 billion gallons of stormwater since Oct.1 which is enough water for 121,600 people.
FULL STORY...

Los Angeles Will Distribute 1,000 Laptops to Military Veterans

Los Angeles Will Distribute 1,000 Laptops to Military Veterans
Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
The County is thrilled to announce the success of its Laptops for Veterans campaign, which is providing free laptops to military veterans this holiday season.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Raises Mudflow Forecast

L.A. County Raises Mudflow Forecast
Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023
With moderate to heavy rainfall expected through Friday in foothill and mountain communities, Los Angeles County Public Works has raised its mudflow forecast to Phase 2 in recent burn areas and Phase 1 for burn areas with at least three years of recovery.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Child Support Services Releases 2022-23 Annual Report

L.A. County Child Support Services Releases 2022-23 Annual Report
Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023
The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department (CSSD) released its Annual Report for federal fiscal year 2022-2023.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas. This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.
FULL STORY...
