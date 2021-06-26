LA County Asks for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Unknown Patient

On Monday, June 21, 2021, an unidentified African-American male was found down Broadway and 89th Street in Southeast LA and brought to a local hospital.
The hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying this patient because he had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him in his property.
The patient is described as an African-American male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a very short buzz cut.
The patient appears toned and well-groomed with no visible tattoos. He had on blue jeans, a black t-shirt, tan cloth belt, black leather Adidas sneakers with white stripes and a black puffy winter coat.
Anyone with information that may help to identify him is asked to contact the County at (424) 306-6307.
A judge has ruled that Measure J — a county measure that would divert funds to alternatives to incarceration — is unconstitutional, and county supervisors said this week they will continue to pursue the measure’s goals even without Measure J becoming law.
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is honored to welcome celebrated artist Phung Huynh to the department as Creative Strategist for the Office of Immigrant Affairs as part of the Creative Strategist Program administered by the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture.
California Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Wednesday that the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom maintained enough signatures to initiate an election following a 30-day period when signatories could choose to withdraw their signatures.
During a public meeting held by the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council Community Advisory Committee, proponents and opponents voiced their positions on the plan to transfer all juvenile offenders to two camps in Saugus.
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence held a “Celebration of Everything,” re-introducing its annual volunteer appreciation event which had been postponed because of the pandemic, and also celebrating its graduating foster youth.
While the pandemic-shortened season might not have been perfect, West Ranch boys basketball’s 10-0 record was flawless, with a run that also earned a couple of all-league honors for the team’s biggest contributors.
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for an open commissioner position available on the City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The term will expire on December 31, 2022.
