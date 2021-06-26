LA County Asks for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Unknown Patient

On Monday, June 21, 2021, an unidentified African-American male was found down Broadway and 89th Street in Southeast LA and brought to a local hospital.

The hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying this patient because he had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him in his property.

The patient is described as an African-American male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a very short buzz cut.

The patient appears toned and well-groomed with no visible tattoos. He had on blue jeans, a black t-shirt, tan cloth belt, black leather Adidas sneakers with white stripes and a black puffy winter coat.

Anyone with information that may help to identify him is asked to contact the County at (424) 306-6307.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...