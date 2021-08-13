LAC+USC Medical Center Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Patient

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Adrian Joel Sanchez, 34, of Long Beach, as the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Templin Highway Wednesday after he reportedly attempted to flee custody and dragged the deputy with his car, according to law enforcement officials.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Wednesday that requires the use of face coverings and vaccinations or weekly testing to access College of the Canyons’ campuses and facilities.
Law enforcement officials said Thursday that although Sgt. Joel Nebel of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had been arrested in connection to an alleged residential shooting in Valencia, charges had not yet been brought forward by prosecutors.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Wednesday that all school employees in the state would be required to either show proof of vaccination or be tested once per week caught a number of local school districts off-guard, administrators said.
Santa Clarita Valley residents have more opportunities to get out in nature, as some of the Placerita Nature Center’s most popular programs make a return, including its twilight hike on Saturday, Aug. 14.
SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a lineup Wednesday of public health experts, legendary guests, and youth leaders for a conversation on how important vaccines are for the safe reopening of schools.
SACRAMENTO - In a victory for California’s foster youth, Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, commends the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) for approving an extension of the iFoster Pilot Program, which provides these youth with free smartphones and cellular service.
Control over land-use policy remains a focal point for the city of Santa Clarita, which earlier this year sought to retain maximum control within the framework of new state laws making it easier to build accessory dwelling units (ADU), commonly known as granny flats, without community or city input.
