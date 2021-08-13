LAC+USC Medical Center Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Patient

The LAC+USC Medical Center is seeking the public’s help in identifying an unidentified male patient who was found near the downtown area in Los Angeles.

The patient is described as a 55 to 66-year-old Hispanic or European male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds with dark brown eyes and peppered grey hair.

The patient has an average build with a tattoo of a gamecock or eagle on his left arm.

The hospital noted the patient’s name as Calan Onassis and could also be known as Christopher Gene Silva, Christopher Gene Kelly or Christopher Gene O’Grady.

Anyone with information that may help to identify him is asked to contact Jamar Richardson, MSW, LCSW from the LAC+USC Medical Center Department of Social Work at 323-409-5253.

