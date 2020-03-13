LA County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 40 with 8 New Cases

Eight new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, bringing the total cases to date to 40, Public Health Department officials announced Friday afternoon.

Social distancing is the best and most effective tool to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.

Additional case information:

* Three cases have unidentified sources of exposure.

* One case had recently travel to South Korea.

* Four of these cases are pending more investigation.

Of LA County’s 40 identified COVID-19 cases, six are likely due to community transmission.

Two of the cases confirmed Friday are hospitalized.

Public Health is investigating these cases and will notify persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.

So far, one person has died from the disease, the county reported Wednesday.

“Continued evidence of community transmission in LA County is growing. We are all in this together and we must all do our part to slow the spread,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health director.

“There are key steps that we are asking members of the public, businesses and organization to do right now to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Ferrer said. “We thank all of our community partners for swiftly implementing social distancing requirements and postponing or canceling events.”

Public Health recommends that the public do the following to protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses:

* Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, or places where large groups of people congregate, such as ticketed events (such as theaters, concert halls, and sporting events) if you are at higher risk of getting very sick from infection, such as the elderly (65 or older), people with underlying health conditions, and pregnant women.

* Abstain from all cruise ship travel, as suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

* Avoid travel to all areas where there are outbreaks of COVID-19.

* Follow all social distancing recommendations issued by Public Health.

* If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home until you have been fever-free for 72 hours, except to get medical care.

* Those with high risk factors and who have fever or new or worsening cough, should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

* Event organizers should consider postponing or cancelling non-essential community events, especially those that may be attended by the elderly, pregnant women, or people with chronic health conditions.

* Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community on the Public Health website.

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

