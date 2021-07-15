Off-duty sheriff's deputies gather in the parking lot at Pitchess Detention Center following a riot on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

LACoFD Dispatched to Pitchess After Reports of Possible Riot; At Least 30 Injured

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

A “large fight” involving both inmates and Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies at Pitchess Detention Center prompted heavy response from law enforcement and paramedics Thursday after initial reports indicated more than 30 injuries.

The call was first received by the L.A. County Fire Department at 3:11 p.m. at the jail’s address, with multiple ambulances immediately dispatched to the scene for what was described as a “large fight,” according to fire spokesman Marvin Lim.

The incident reportedly began when deputies were doing a dorm check, and a deputy was rushed by an inmate, according to Deputy Shawn Dubusky of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

An altercation ensued, with a number of inmates joining the fight before additional deputies and an emergency response team arrived to deescalate the situation, using pepper spray and control holds to stop the incident from escalating further, Dubusky said.

Lim said there could be 30 or more injuries and multiple ambulances had been dispatched, but upon arrival, the number of injuries was downgraded as first responders began to treat patients on the scene, Dubusky later added.

“Most of the injuries were minor bruises and scrapes,” Dubusky said, adding that six deputies and one custody assistant were taken by sheriff’s personnel to a local health care center for evaluation for those minor injuries, which is procedure after an incident of this sort.

One inmate was transported to a local hospital with unknown-type injuries, while one additional inmate and one other deputy were still being treated at the jail as of 4:45 p.m., Dubusky added.

All injuries were reportedly minor, and no deaths were reported as a result of the incident, Dubusky said.

Signal Staff Writer Emily Alvarenga contributed to the report.

