Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row

Four different players scored four goals as The Master’s got their second win in a row, defeating the Westcliff Warriors 4-0 on another hot day in Santa Clarita Monday.

The Master’s (2-3-1) goals were scored by Alyssa Hopewell (2), Kate Merical (1), Hannah Burke (1) and Bekah Micu (1). Jordyn Bingaman and Sinclair Francescon will get assists on the Merical goal, Brandi Meyer for the Burke goal, and Mary Mobley gets credit for the assist on the Micu goal.

“We played ourselves into the game,” said head coach Curtis Lewis . “We were getting hammered in the first 15 minutes, but slowly but surely, we crawled back into the game. I think it shows a lot of character. We played a lot of people, and we had four different goals.”

The game remained scoreless until the 41st minute when Alyssa Hopewell collected a miss-hit clearance by the Warriors defense and fired a shot into the lower left of the net. It was her second goal in as many games, her second goal of the season and the second goal of her career.

That first goal just propelled us,” Lewis said. “Alyssa has become a super sub and has now scored in back-to-back games.”

The Mustangs dominance continued in the second half when they scored their next three goals on eight shots. And for Hannah Burke , her goal is the reward for persistence as she now has taken 19 shots in the first six games.

“It was a good goal. Low across frame,” Lewis said. “A quality player will have to fight through things not going that great. It’s easy to get inside your own head. We kept telling Hannah, ‘You are a great player,’ and she showed it today. For her to get that goal means a lot.”

Freshman goalkeeper Autumn Jensen was fantastic in goal, collecting seven saves on 11 Westcliff shots. It is the second game in a row she shutout the opponent.

“Autumn did a great job. She is gritty and came up big on some crosses,” Lewis said. “She managed the game very well. That was a well-earned shutout. We can’t ask for more than that from a keeper.

“We could not have asked for a better weekend of soccer,” Lewis continued. “A dominant performance on Saturday, then you played a better team on Monday and you turn the tide and dominate 4-0. It was a great performance for us.”

Now TMU will head to Indiana to play Taylor University on Thursday followed by #13 Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday.

“We have shown we can we mentally and physically compete against the mid-level team,” Lewis said. “The next question for this group is, can you compete against a top 25 team.”

