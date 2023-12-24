Lady Mustangs Roll Past Montana Tech 50-39

The Master’s University women’s basketball team hit a 3-pointer in the first six seconds and opened up a 15-2 lead in the first 4:25 of the game in a 50-39 win over the Montana Tech Orediggers Friday in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.

The Lady Mustangs (12-1) defense held the Orediggers to just 23% shooting from the field and just 4 of 20 from distance.

And while the defense was that good, TMU struggled to make shots of their own. After connecting on 53% of their shots in that opening quarter, The Master’s could only drop seven of their next 35 shots (20%) over the following three quarters for their lowest scoring game of the season.

Nicole Chuang led the team with 18 points, hitting 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Belle Hernandez finished with 11 points, while Maddie Cooke led the team with 12 rebounds and six blocks.

Cooke has had double-digit rebounding in each of the last four games and nine times this season.

The Master’s women’s basketball team is now off until the start of conference play on Jan. 4. The Lady Mustangs will host the Life Pacific Warriors that Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

