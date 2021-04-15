header image

1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
LASD Investigating Deadly Saugus Stabbing
| Thursday, Apr 15, 2021
Fir Court

A woman died after having been rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in a Saugus neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed the incident is now being treated as a murder investigation, and the suspect remained at large Thursday morning.

According to officials, the call came in at approximately 5:10 a.m. on the 22800 block of Fir Court.

“Initially, the report was that someone got stabbed,” said Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We were cleared to enter and one female adult stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital.”

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene after having stabbed the woman multiple times in the upper torso, per officials. The suspect is believed to have fled in a white Chevy Malibu, but no description of the suspect was released.

“It’s going to be a homicide handle now,” said Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau at approximately 8:10 a.m., shortly after the woman had been pronounced dead.

As deputies investigated early in the morning, a small group of neighbors gathered at the end of the cul de sac and expressed their shared hopes that the victim might survive her injuries.

“She’s really sweet,” said one neighbor, who asked not to be identified, referring to the victim. “Just a sweet, sweet mom. She’s always doing things with her kids. Very sweet neighbor. Praying she’s OK.”

She added: “I know her kids are OK, because the (deputies) told me that.”

Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, confirmed local deputies had responded to the stabbing early Thursday morning. She referred all additional questions about the investigation to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

Law Enforcement Tech Einer Rivera at the Sheriff’s Information Bureau confirmed that SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were investigating a stabbing in the Saugus neighborhood and gave the description of the female victim. However, no further information was available at 7 a.m.

– Tim Whyte contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

LASD Investigating Deadly Saugus Stabbing
A woman died after having been rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in a Saugus neighborhood early Thursday morning.
LASD Investigating Deadly Saugus Stabbing
Survey Shows Majority of Staff, Students Favor Keeping Hart Mascot
The results of two surveys regarding the controversy surrounding the Hart High School mascot were reported during the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board meeting on Wednesday.
Survey Shows Majority of Staff, Students Favor Keeping Hart Mascot
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Eligibility to Expand to 16+ Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,515
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 57 new deaths and 411 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county prepares to expand vaccination eligibility to residents 16 and older on Thursday.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Eligibility to Expand to 16+ Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,515
Barger to Allocate $140K in County Block Grant Funds to Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has approved $140,000 in funding to the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club through the county's Community Services Block Grant.
Barger to Allocate $140K in County Block Grant Funds to Boys & Girls Club of SCV
California Lifts COVID Capacity Limits on Places of Worship
California public health officials this week lifted capacity limits on in-person services at places of worship from the state's reopening scheme, following a handful of Supreme Court decisions in favor of congregants challenging the state’s COVID-19 capacity limits.
California Lifts COVID Capacity Limits on Places of Worship
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Funding for Bridge to Home Shelter Relocation
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday night approved one-time funding of $100,000 for the relocation of Bridge to Home shelter services for people experiencing homelessness, and an additional loan not to exceed $110,000.
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Funding for Bridge to Home Shelter Relocation
CalArtians’ Works on Display at Newhall Crossings
California Institute of the Arts, or CalArts, is leasing space at Newhall Crossings in Downtown Newhall to put its students’ artwork on display, officials with the Valencia arts college announced recently.
CalArtians’ Works on Display at Newhall Crossings
Santa Clarita City Council Approves Henry Mayo Expansion Plan
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved Tuesday a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital expansion plan, following a public hearing with protest from members of a local carpenters union and calls by community members to include a mental health care unit for children.
Santa Clarita City Council Approves Henry Mayo Expansion Plan
Wilk’s Bill to Extend ‘iFoster’ Cell Phone Program for Foster Youth Moves Forward
California Senate Bill 546, a measure to extend the state's "iFoster" cell phones and data program for foster youth, has passed out of the Senate Energy, Utilities, and Communications Committee with unanimous support, according to Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).
Wilk’s Bill to Extend ‘iFoster’ Cell Phone Program for Foster Youth Moves Forward
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
Cougar Athletics Return to Campus
College of the Canyons athletic programs returned to campus this week to begin outdoor team strength and conditioning activities, guided by a stringent return-to-campus procedural plan designed to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and support staff.
Cougar Athletics Return to Campus
CIF Announces Plans to Move Forward with Post-Season Play
The organizers of high school athletics in Southern California announced Monday their plans to move forward with section championships for a number of outdoor sports.
CIF Announces Plans to Move Forward with Post-Season Play
April 23: COC Canyon Country Virtual Star Party
If you watched NASA’s exciting Mars Perseverance rover landing on Feb. 18, you definitely won’t want to miss the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus spring 2021 virtual Star Party on Friday, April 23.
April 23: COC Canyon Country Virtual Star Party
April 17: Free Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup at COC
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the FREE Household Hazardous/E-Waste Roundup on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
April 17: Free Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup at COC
Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative Brings Back Food Pantry, PSO Services
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced that it has reintroduced Food Pantry and Post Service Officer services at the Veteran Center.
Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative Brings Back Food Pantry, PSO Services
SCV Chamber’s Shop Local Campaign Underway
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce continues with its Shop Local Campaign. It's a new month and that means it's time shop local, Santa Clarita.
SCV Chamber’s Shop Local Campaign Underway
L.A. County Follows FDA, CDC Recommendation Pausing Use of J&J Vaccine
Out of an abundance of caution, Los Angeles County is following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports that six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed unusual types of blood clots 6 to 13 days after receiving the vaccine.
L.A. County Follows FDA, CDC Recommendation Pausing Use of J&J Vaccine
Santa Clarita Celebrates The Cube Grand Opening
After a roller coaster of a year, the Santa Clarita Valley’s skating community once again took to the ice to celebrate the grand opening of The Cube, the city of Santa Clarita’s newly rebranded ice rink.
Santa Clarita Celebrates The Cube Grand Opening
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; 27,487 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 23 new deaths and 448 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,487 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; 27,487 Total SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
April 15: L.A. County to Modify Health Officer Order to Align with State
Los Angeles County Public Health officials will modify the Health Officer Order on Thursday, April 15, to align with changes to the state Blueprint for a Safer Economy regarding indoor live events and performances, private events such as conferences, receptions and meetings, and private informal gatherings.
April 15: L.A. County to Modify Health Officer Order to Align with State
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Death Rate Higher for Men Than Women; SCV Cases Total 27,482
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 3 new deaths and 411 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as cases in the Santa Clarita Valley now total 27,482 since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Death Rate Higher for Men Than Women; SCV Cases Total 27,482
Academy Reveals All-Star Cast of Presenters for 93rd Oscars Telecast
Show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh on Monday announced the all-star cast of presenters at the 93rd Oscars, which will air live on ABC on Sunday, April 25, at 5 p.m. PDT.
Academy Reveals All-Star Cast of Presenters for 93rd Oscars Telecast
