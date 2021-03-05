LASD Investigators Seek Help Locating Missing Person Last Seen In Canyon Country

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Debbie Phipps.

Phipps, 50, was last seen on Feb. 7 at 9:00 a.m. on the 1500 block of Daffodil Ave, Canyon Country. She left the location with either a walker or wheelchair and was seen getting on to several local busses in Santa Clarita.

Phipps is described as 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, grey sweat pants with a white scarf and black shoes. She is also known to walk with a limp.

Phipps suffers from Schizophrenia and is bipolar.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

