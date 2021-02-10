wage theft

LASD Launches Wage Theft Task Force

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Tuesday launched the first-of-its-kind “Wage Theft Task Force” to protect undocumented and documented workers in the county.

“Rebuilding trust with our community, in particular the undocumented, is crucial to public safety, I want those wage theft victims to know that their immigration status does not matter,” Villanueva said in a statement.

“This Wage Theft Task Force is a collaboration with the California Labor Commission, the L.A. County Office of Immigrant Affairs, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, the L.A. County Federation of Labor, and several community groups,” Villanueva said.

According to a UCLA Labor Center Study, low-wage earners are the most vulnerable and a whopping $28 million dollars is stolen every week in Los Angeles County alone due to wage theft by unscrupulous employers. California Labor Commissioner Lilia Garcia-Brower said, “I applaud Sheriff Villanueva for his leadership to stand up for hard-working Angelinos and partner with my office to build a targeted judgment enforcement task force.”

Potential victims of wage theft are urged to reach out to an LASD patrol station to file a complaint, which will be referred to our Special Victims Bureau to investigate.

Upon completion of their investigation, the case may be referred to the DA’s Office and/or the California Labor Commission. Attorneys will decide if this is a criminal matter or not; however, all victims (regardless of the criminal nature of their case) will be referred to the Office of Immigrant Affairs for further support.

Eventually, after a judge renders a decision and if it is in favor of the victim, LASD will serve the court order to help the victim recover his/her stolen wages.

Virgilio Gonzalez was a live-in healthcare worker for the elderly disabled in a congregate setting. Virgilio says he was a victim of wage theft and in 2018 after filing a report with the Labor Commission, he received a judgment for nearly $70,000 in back pay.

“Wage theft hurt me and my family, it is a crime, and I hope nobody else has to go through what I did,” Gonzalez said.

LASD is committed to transparency, accountability and public safety for all including the undocumented.

No Comments for : LASD Launches Wage Theft Task Force


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 129th Death at Henry Mayo; Alarming Gap Remains Between Latino/Latinx Residents and Other Groups

    Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 129th Death at Henry Mayo; Alarming Gap Remains Between Latino/Latinx Residents and Other Groups

    1 hour ago
  • Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle ‘Chop Shop’

    Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle ‘Chop Shop’

    5 hours ago
  • Academy Unveils Lineup for Second Annual Global Movie Day Feb. 13

    Academy Unveils Lineup for Second Annual Global Movie Day Feb. 13

    6 hours ago
  • LASD Launches Wage Theft Task Force

    LASD Launches Wage Theft Task Force

    6 hours ago
  • Feb. 18: COC to Present ‘Evening with Photojournalist Pete Souza’

    Feb. 18: COC to Present ‘Evening with Photojournalist Pete Souza’

    6 hours ago
  • Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Series to Feature Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda

    Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Series to Feature Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda

    6 hours ago
  • City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events

    City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events

    8 hours ago
  • Supes OK COVID-Related, SCV Motions

    Supes OK COVID-Related, SCV Motions

    10 hours ago
  • District Holds Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot

    District Holds Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot

    11 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)

    Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)

    20 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.