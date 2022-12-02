LASD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Castaic Man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating an At-Risk, Missing Person, Trent Michael Boser. He is a 47-year-old male white adult who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:21 a.m., near the 31000 block of Ridge Route Road, in the city of Castaic.

Boser was last seen driving a white, 2007 Toyota Avalon (CA/5XHU547).

He is 5’10”, 175lbs, with black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Boser’s family is concerned for his well-being and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

