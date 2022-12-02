LASD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Castaic Man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating an At-Risk, Missing Person, Trent Michael Boser. He is a 47-year-old male white adult who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:21 a.m., near the 31000 block of Ridge Route Road, in the city of Castaic.
Boser was last seen driving a white, 2007 Toyota Avalon (CA/5XHU547).
He is 5’10”, 175lbs, with black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
Boser’s family is concerned for his well-being and are asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox reminds property owners that the first installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service (USPS) postmarked on or before Monday, Dec. 12. This is two days later than the traditional delinquency date of Dec. 10, as this date falls on a Saturday in 2022.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Four years ago, against all odds, I became the 33rd Sheriff of Los Angeles County. And as Sheriff, I promised that I would Reform, Rebuild and Restore the greatest and largest Sheriff’s Department in the nation. Four years later, I am proud to say that with the support of the sworn and professional staff, together we were able to meet challenges head on, and deliver on that promise.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7, beginning with a closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Following the recent decision by the Japanese government to allow the return of international cruise ships to the country, Princess Cruises has announced it will begin homeport sailing in Japan starting March 15, 2023.
The weather is cooler, holiday lights are shining and the New Year is just around the corner. This is a special time of year to reconnect with family and friends, and there are many opportunities for holiday celebrations right here in Santa Clarita.
What a difference healthy bodies make. After being decimated with the flu in the last two games, The Master's University's men's basketball team got healthy in a big way defeating Westmont 71-60 Wednesday night Nov. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
Lead singer Peter Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. At the age of 15, Noone achieved international fame as “Herman’s Hermits”, lead singer of the legendary 1960's pop band Herman’s Hermits.
College of the Canyons sophomore Lauryn Bailey has been named a California Community College Soccer Coaches Association All-State and All-SoCal Region First-Team selection in addition to earning Western State Conference, South Division Offensive Player of the Year honors, leading a class of 11 Lady Cougars that earned postseason awards.
College of the Canyons is headed back to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tournament for a second straight year, and the fifth time in program history, after upsetting No. 2 Irvine Valley College 3-1 on Saturday. Set scores were 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 28-26.
Snow days return to the southland as Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation reprises its popular Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland festivities at 34 L.A. County parks, including Val Verde Park, over three weekends in December.
