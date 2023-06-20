LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Valencia Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Fredesvinda Macalinao Collao. She is a 85 year-old female Asian who was last seen, on Tuesday, June 20, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on the 23300 block of Dalbey Drive in the city of Valencia.

Collao is 4’11” tall, 92 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a floral shirt and white pants.

Collao is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Her loved ones are concerned for her well-being and asking for your help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

