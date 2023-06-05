Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Valencia Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Christy Lee Anderson. She is a 42-year-old White female, who was last seen on June 1, at 3 p.m., on the 27400 block of Cherry Creek Drive in Valencia.

Anderson is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, red hair and hazel eyes, with tattoo on her stomach. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and wedding band.

Anderson may be driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with California license plate “44073M2”.

Her family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

