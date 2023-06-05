Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Valencia Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Christy Lee Anderson. She is a 42-year-old White female, who was last seen on June 1, at 3 p.m., on the 27400 block of Cherry Creek Drive in Valencia.
Anderson is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, red hair and hazel eyes, with tattoo on her stomach. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and wedding band.
Anderson may be driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with California license plate “44073M2”.
Her family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department celebrated 78 young men and women who completed a 14-week “Scouts of America - Learning for life,” Certified Sheriff’s Explorer Academy at S.T.A.R.S. Center in Whittier.
Raising the Curtain Foundation, through their Grand Ovation program, honored Jim Sudik and Paco Vela on Thursday, June 1 by naming the dressing rooms at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts after the duo.
By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly Floor, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11. Notably, more than half of her bills received bipartisan support.
In collaboration with the Saugus Unified School District, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce playground construction plans for Northbridge Park. The project aims to provide recreational space for Charles Helmers Elementary School students and the surrounding Northbridge community. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.