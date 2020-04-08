LASD Starts Providing Daily COVID-19 Data

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday began publishing daily statistical data of employees affected by COVID-19 and data from within the county jail system.

The information, available by visiting https://lasd.org/covid19updates/, will be updated daily at 9 a.m. and is available for the general public to review.

In a news release, Sheriff Alex Villanueva also stressed the need for public information and everyone’s safety.

“I want to show the public how, in the face of COVID-19, we are managing one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the world, one of the largest jail systems, and a large population across nearly 4,100 square miles,” Villanueva said.

“We have taken great measures to reduce exposure by decompressing our jail system, practicing safe measures on the street, and allowing select employees to work from home,” he said. “I want you, the public, to be informed about the facts, know where we stand as a department, and see our progress.”