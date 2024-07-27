header image

July 27
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
LASD Teams with French Police at Paris Olympics, Train for LA 2028
| Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
lasd in paris

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced its collaboration with the French Police at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics to support the French government and authorities for a successful Olympics in Paris and to be a resource for the American citizens and athletes who are visiting and competing as part of LASD’s preparation for hosting the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

A dedicated team of 28 LASD personnel has embarked on this international mission, comprising various specialized units, including patrol duties, canine units and additional specialized divisions. This diverse group is set to gain invaluable experience and insights that will enhance LASD’s capabilities for the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics.

Throughout their tenure in Paris, each LASD specialist will focus on best practices for maintaining safety and security. They will bring this vital knowledge back to Los Angeles, ensuring LASD’s team is exceptionally trained and ready to deliver world-class public safety services in 2028.

This international collaboration provides a unique opportunity for LASD personnel to observe and engage in discussions on public safety strategies with police officers from around the globe. LASD’s goal is to offer the highest level of public safety to the Los Angeles County community when the Olympics arrive in Los Angeles.

Moreover, LASD is committed to supporting the French government and authorities during the early stages of the Paris Olympics, serving as a valuable resource for American tourists and athletes participating in the Games. This experience is instrumental in preparing LASD for its pivotal role in the 2028 Olympics.

LASD personnel are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to bringing back enhanced skills and knowledge to ensure a safe and successful 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Link to watch LASD in Paris: https://youtube.com/shorts/jwXFOtgE_ow?feature=share.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SUSD Board Submits $190M Bond Measure for November Ballot
Colleen Hawkins, Ed.D., Superintendent of the Saugus Union School District has announced that the $190M bond measure for facilities improvements authorized by the SUSD board on July 30 will appear on the November ballot.
LASD Teams with French Police at Paris Olympics, Train for LA 2028
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced its collaboration with the French Police at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics to support the French government and authorities for a successful Olympics in Paris and to be a resource for the American citizens and athletes who are visiting and competing as part of LASD's preparation for hosting the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Aug. 4: New Valencia Farmers Market To Open
The new Valencia Farmers Market will be open Sunday, Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be open at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Navigation Avenue,
Aug. 25: Hello Auto Group Hosts Free Car Buying Bootcamp
Hello Auto Group has announced its upcoming Car Buying Bootcamp, a comprehensive workshop designed to educate first-time car buyers on the essentials of purchasing a vehicle.
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
Sidewalk Poetry 2025 Submissions Now Open
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.
Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Returning for a fourth year, the “Fringe of the Woods Festival” will again be held Aug. 9-11 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods/Frazier Park.
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde's 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help
Can you help us identify these thieves? The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is seeking the public's help in identifying two grand theft suspects. On June 22 two suspects stole a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma tailgate from a vehicle in Valencia.
City Seeking Artisans for Light Up Main Street
The city of Santa Clarita and DrinkPAK! are seeking talented creators for Maker's Marketplace, a curated shopping experience at the city's largest holiday event, Light Up Main Street.
SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Celebrates Gloria Mercado-Fortine
Outgoing Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Foundation President Gloria Mercdo-Fortine recently received high praise for her tenure as president of the foundation for the past four years.
Mike West | Message From the CIF-SS Commissioner
Here we are at the end of July and preparations for the fall season are already underway at most of our member schools. As is the case most every year, school administration and athletic faculty should be aware and ready to immediately implement the rule changes enacted the previous year.
July 29-Aug. 2: Caltrans I-5 Lane Closures Near Castaic to Continue
The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2 for paving work.
Today in SCV History (July 26)
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
SCVEDC Seeking Candidates for President, CEO
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced earlier this month that Jey Wagner stepped down from his role as president and CEO effective July 8, 2024.
Rideshare Drivers to Remain Independent Contractors
(CN) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday rebuffed a union-backed challenge to the voter-approved law that exempts app-based drivers working for companies such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from being classified as employees rather than independent contractors under the state's labor code.
TMU Names Daniel Rush Mustangs XCTF Head Coach
Daniel Rush has been named the head coach for The Master's University's cross country and track & field teams.
Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects
Nothing says Santa Clarita like our beautiful mountains, pristine parks, paseos meandering through our neighborhoods, lush trees and amenities for residents of all ages.
CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film
"Inside Out 2," the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 hit, is taking the worldwide box office by storm.
Sept. 7: ‘Game. Set. Hope.’ Tennis Tourney Benefiting Mental Health Awareness
In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, the second annual "Game. Set. Hope. Charity Tennis Tournament" will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning 9:30 a.m., at the West Ranch High School tennis courts.
Newsom Issues Executive Order to Clear Homeless Encampments
Building on California’s ongoing work and unprecedented investments to address the decades-long issue of homelessness, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday ordering state agencies and departments to adopt clear policies that urgently address homeless encampments while  respecting the dignity and well-being of all Californians.
