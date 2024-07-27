LASD Teams with French Police at Paris Olympics, Train for LA 2028

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced its collaboration with the French Police at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics to support the French government and authorities for a successful Olympics in Paris and to be a resource for the American citizens and athletes who are visiting and competing as part of LASD’s preparation for hosting the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

A dedicated team of 28 LASD personnel has embarked on this international mission, comprising various specialized units, including patrol duties, canine units and additional specialized divisions. This diverse group is set to gain invaluable experience and insights that will enhance LASD’s capabilities for the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics.

Throughout their tenure in Paris, each LASD specialist will focus on best practices for maintaining safety and security. They will bring this vital knowledge back to Los Angeles, ensuring LASD’s team is exceptionally trained and ready to deliver world-class public safety services in 2028.

This international collaboration provides a unique opportunity for LASD personnel to observe and engage in discussions on public safety strategies with police officers from around the globe. LASD’s goal is to offer the highest level of public safety to the Los Angeles County community when the Olympics arrive in Los Angeles.

Moreover, LASD is committed to supporting the French government and authorities during the early stages of the Paris Olympics, serving as a valuable resource for American tourists and athletes participating in the Games. This experience is instrumental in preparing LASD for its pivotal role in the 2028 Olympics.

LASD personnel are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to bringing back enhanced skills and knowledge to ensure a safe and successful 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Link to watch LASD in Paris: https://youtube.com/shorts/jwXFOtgE_ow?feature=share.

