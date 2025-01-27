Two Found Dead in Acton Home, Person Detained

Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a welfare check at a local residence on the 2400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Two females were found dead at the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies detained a person of interest who also resided at the location.

After arriving at the scene deputies discovered two unconscious female Hispanic adults. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced both individuals deceased.

The cause of death is currently under investigation and will be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest a threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

No further information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

