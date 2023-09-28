Laurene Weste | Adopting New Family Member at Castaic Animal Care Center

|
September 28
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story]
Throughout my life, I have always fought for and raised rescue animals, both big and small.
The Metro Board of Directors approved schedule changes, public safety resources and additional trains to the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line (AVL) Thursday.
The SCVEDC is excited to announce that it was recently honored for excellence in economic development by the International Economic Development Council in two distinct categories.
The 2023 Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition will take place on Saturday, Oct., 14 at Valencia High School.
Interstate 5 in the Castaic area in northern Los Angeles County will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes in the northbound or southbound direction between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 2-4, Caltrans announced Thursday.
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook received the rarely-awarded O – C (pronounced “oh bar see”) award from FivePoint at a community celebration event held to celebrate her 35 years of leadership at COC.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is proud to announce that the club has won top honors within Zonta International’s Add Your Voice Campaign for installing the largest number of new members throughout the Zonta world in 2023.
California State University, Northridge is the No. 2 public university in California and the No. 12 public university in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed eight health care bills that heighten protections for those who provide abortion care, expand the health care workforce and protect information about reproductive health care.
In a week that saw her lead The Master's University to a pair of three-set wins, Timberlie Miller has been named the NAIA Setter of the Week.
The Los Angeles County Department of Education livestreamed their Career Technical Education meeting from the state-of-the-art video studio at Castaic High School.
Celebrating the fall season, Canyon Theatre Guild recently opened Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy, running through Oct. 29.
Wallet Hub recently complete their survey of the best and worst cities for women, ranking SCV as the number 5 city among those it surveyed.
The Department of Water Resources urges people to avoid physical contact with water at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae.
Bring family and friends and volunteer for the city of Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country Community Day on Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that will examine how the County can support the film production industry and keep it anchored in the region.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 136 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Former California poet laureate Dana Gioia will explore “The Enchantment of Poetry” on Thursday, Oct. 5, as part of the Gohstand Reading Room Biennial Lecture Series at California State University, Northridge’s University Library.
Join the Los Angeles county Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Public Health for town halls throughout Los Angeles County to provide feedback on a potential new law that will allow residents to legally operate a minature restaurant in their home kitchen, or a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation, also known as MEHKOs.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued a statement to share her perspective on the Los Angeles Superior Court’s new bail policy that will be effective Oct. 1.
