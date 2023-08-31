Laurene Weste | Back to School Help at Santa Clarita Public Library

|
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and Labor Day, labor leader and community organizer Dolores Huerta will speak at the College of the Canyons Intercultural Center (ICC) at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.
College of the Canyons will host a conversation with race relations scholar and author Dr. Shelby Steele at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.
College of the Canyons came out on the wrong end of a dramatic, back-and-forth extended fourth set that resulted in a 3-1 loss to visiting Long Beach City College at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday.
The amazing thing about humans is our capacity to learn.
I have been asked this question more than a few times and it might be one you have in your head as well… “How does Mike West plan to follow someone like Rob Wigod as the commissioner of the Southern Section?”
It was the perfect home opener for The Master's University women's volleyball team as they swept the California Lutheran Regals 25-19, 25-20, 25-11 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.It was the perfect home opener for The Master's University women's volleyball team as they swept the California Lutheran Regals 25-19, 25-20, 25-11 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
College of the Canyons won its second match in as many nights, as sophomore Anthony Landeros put his side ahead 2-1 with a dramatic goal in the 87th minute to send visiting San Diego City College home in defeat Wednesday night.
In 1927, Los Angeles Baptist Theological Seminary welcomed its first class of 24 students. This fall, that same institution — though with a new name and expanded mission — welcomed another historic incoming class.
Lively beats, courtesy of the drumline from the Matador Pep Band, energized CSUN community members as they arrived at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 25 for President Erika D. Beck’s annual welcome address.
As the popularity of electric bikes (e-bike) continues to skyrocket, the California Highway Patrol is launching an online e-bike safety and training program to help keep commuters and recreational cyclists safe.
The CPUC is meeting to vote on their draft decision to grant SoCalGas the ability to increase the fossil gas storage at Aliso Canyon.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation would like to acknowledge seven local employers: CC Wellness, Lief Labs, Scenario Communications, Selleton Scales, TLK Fusion, Tri Source International, and Vance Wealth, on making it onto this year's list for the fastest-growing companies in the US.
The SCV Education Foundation would like to announce the hiring of Joe Satorhelyi as our new Executive Director.
The William S. Hart Regiment is thrilled once again to host the biggest premier band event in Santa Clarita, California.
In a collaborative effort to help ensure the safety of all road users as they travel this Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Arizona Department of Public Safety are joining forces for a Maximum Enforcement Period.
The California Air Resources Board announced the opening of this year’s Innovative Small E-Fleet voucher incentive set-aside, which will offer $83 million in assistance for small fleets transitioning to cleaner vehicles.
As we embark on the 2023-24 fiscal year, it’s a good time to reflect on what we have accomplished as a department and to anticipate the year ahead.
Growing out of renewed federal policy to promote and prioritize manufacturing, the American Manufacturing Communities Collaborative supports communities in growing manufacturing ecosystems.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host the 2023 Economic Outlook Forecast on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
I hope you and your family have found some time to recharge this summer. We certainly dodged a bullet this month when Tropical Storm Hilary didn’t do the damage some had forecast. That said, I believe the Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs was well-positioned to adapt and respond had conditions been worse.
