1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Laurene Weste | Get Outdoors with the Library
| Friday, Jul 14, 2023

Laurene Weste new 2022 cropWhether it was studying in school, enjoying a novel or researching information to create public policy, reading has always been a pivotal part of my life. Reading is what shapes our minds and builds a foundation to help us create change.

As a lifelong resident and dedicated councilmember, I have always appreciated the importance our Santa Clarita Public Library branches have in our city. Each location is a second home to thousands of residents, a place where anyone can go to get lost in literature and explore endless topics and information. That’s why the Summer Reading Program is so important to our community. The program kicked off in June, but there is much more reading and fun in store!

Surrounding the theme, “Find Your Voice,” all our summer activities and reading challenges encourage our participants to dive into books about science, history and more. By reading books that inspire, enhance and spark imagination, we hope participants can use their voices and newfound knowledge and information to generate positive change in our community. Each activity and book borrowed is free to children, teens and adults, by simply using your library card.

During the next two and a half weeks, the library has an array of opportunities for you and your families. One of my favorite events is the new, Check It OUTside: Thursdays at the Park. Families can come enjoy a morning out in our beautiful parks while listening to storytimes on the lush green grass, dance along to music or stretch your mind and body with yoga.

Another active opportunity is Afternoons at the Library, which take place each Tuesday at a different branch and is designed for children ages six to 11-years-old. The last two classes are superhero crafts and the highly anticipated Cabrillo Marine Mobile Aquarium. Families are invited to come to the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy branch to get up close with ocean creatures and learn more about their lives under the sea.

To all of our elementary students the school reading competition is in full swing, be sure you get your last books read and submitted on behalf of your school. The competition continues and there is still time to log more reading and show your school pride. For our adults who like to get outside and stay active, the library partnered with our Adult Sports Office to offer a night of disc golf. Join us on the newly finished disc golf course at Central Park on July 20 from 5:30-8 p.m. Open to families, this is the perfect time to learn more about disc golf or to play a round. You won’t want to miss this fun night at the park.

Also offered this summer is Lunch at the Library, which is a free lunch program available to all children and teens up to 18-years-old. This project was supported by the State of California and helps our youngest residents, no matter their background, to get a free lunch every single day. Available at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy and Old Town Newhall branches from noon – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, crafts and visits to the on-site gardens are offered to all attendees while they enjoy their lunches.

I encourage all of our residents to take advantage of our 2023 Summer Reading Program. Whether you are finishing up a book, or just starting a new one, I hope everyone can enjoy our libraries and all of the programs available this summer. After all, reading a book is a vacation within itself! To view a list of the remaining events and activities, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com. To register your final days read, visit SantaClaritaReads.com.

Councilmember Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santa-clarita.com.
