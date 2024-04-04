Lennar to Debut New Tesoro Del Valle Model Homes

Lennar announced the debut of Tesoro Highlands – a master-planned community nestled in the idyllic hills above Tesoro del Valle in Santa Clarita. The community offers single-family homes for all families and a neighborhood of homes just for active adults 55+.

Home shoppers are invited to tour model homes at Tesoro Highlands and learn more about the community’s lifestyle during a Grand Opening at the development’s sales center, located 29918 N Camino Los Robles in Valencia, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Villas at Tesoro Highlands offers thirteen floor plans across four unique home collections: Sierra Bella, Estrada, Toscana and Paseo.

The single-story layouts provide the convenience of having everything need on one level. Sierra Bella also offers a two-story floor plan. Home designs range from 1,653 to 2,675 square feet, with two or three bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half baths.

All homes in the age-qualified gated communities feature bright and open layouts shared between the kitchen, dining room and family room, along with access to a spacious California Room for effortless indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. Select plans will offer a casita living space with a separate entrance, living space, wet bar, bedroom and bathroom. Pricing begins in the upper $700,000s.

The Villas at Tesoro Highlands make up four of the five new home collections and are designed for ages 55 and better. It offers resort-style amenities, including The Oasis, an exclusive clubhouse amenity just for residents featuring a pool, fitness center pickleball courts and a putting green. Ideally situated close to several retail shopping centers, the local area is also host to open natural space and walking trails. Tesoro Highlands residents also enjoy access a park, community garden and The Retreat clubhouse featuring a pool and spa.

In addition to the 55+ communities within The Villas at Tesoro Highland, Lennar has unveiled Avila, a gated, single-family community featuring three two-story floor plans. The community also offers Lennar’s popular Next Gen floorplan. Homes range from 3,897 to 4,527 square feet and containing four to five and three-and-one-half to five-and-one-half baths, plus bonus rooms. Homebuyers will have the opportunity to enjoy stunning views from select homesites.

Every home offers Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included? program, where the homebuilder’s most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. This includes high-end stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer-selected cabinetry and a host of other carefully curated interior fixtures.

For more information, visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/la-orange-county/santa-clarita/tesoro-highlands.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...