‘Liquid Botanicals’ Art Exhibit at the Canyon Theatre Guild

Qiana Tarlow, a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, will be showcasing “Liquid Botanicals,” her watercolor art at the Vernon Gallery inside the Canyon Theatre Guild. The show will run through April 28. The Opening Reception will be held on Saturday, April 6, 3-6 p.m.

Liquid Botanicals is an art show that highlights Tarlow’s watercolor work painted mostly plein air (outdoors) at Descanso Gardens. Almost all of the pieces in the show were created on mineral paper, not traditional watercolor paper. Mineral paper, introduced to Qiana by artist Pete Morris, is 80% calcium carbonate (commonly found in rock).

“The combination of this untraditional (for watercolor) paper, the botanical subject matter and the watercolor paint has really allowed me to put together this show of ‘Liquid Botanicals.’ I hope you enjoy!” said Tarlow.

Liquid Botanicals will run during Canyon Theatre Guild’s production of “Xanadu.”

The Vernon Gallery inside the Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321. Box office: (661) 799-2702. The theatre is closed Mondays, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday and Sunday The CTG is also open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays.

Note: May be closed for lunch between the hours of 2-3 p.m.

For more information about SCAA, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...