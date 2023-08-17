Local CDTFA Office Closing Aug. 30

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration will permanently close its Santa Clarita office, located at 25360 Magic Mountain Parkway, Suite 330.

Please call or email for assistance.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m., all Santa Clarita Office operations will move to its Glendale Office, located at:

505 North Brand Blvd, Suite 700

Glendale, CA 91203

1‑818‑543‑4900

Public counter services in our local field offices are available by appointment. To schedule an appointment at our Glendale Office, please call us directly at 1‑818‑543‑4900 or send an email to GlendaleInquiries@cdtfa.ca.gov to schedule an appointment. Our Glendale Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Pacific time).

Please visit www.cdtfa.ca.gov for a listing of all CDTFA offices, tax and fee information, online industry guides and to use our online chat feature. Additionally, you can access CDTFA online services which allow you to perform many tasks online, such as registering for a permit or account, filing a return, and making a payment. You may also contact our Customer Service Center at 1‑800‑400‑7115 (CRS:711). Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...