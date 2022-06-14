Local Salvation Army Chapter Bids Farewell to Envoy Laura Moore

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is bidding a fond farewell to Envoy Laura Ann Bloom-Moore. With a total of 11 years with the Salvation Army, eight here in Santa Clarita, Moore is taking an assignment at the Salvation Army Minneapolis Parkview Corps.

“It has been a true blessing to share my ministry and God’s love through the Santa Clarita Valley Corps,” said Laura Bloom Moore. “Helping to grow this Corps with my late husband (Jerry Bloom) and seeing all the people we have been able to help over the years will stay with me forever.”

Jerry and Laura began their ministry in Santa Clarita in 2014. They grew the Corps from a small space in a strip mall, to the larger facility where it is currently located on Lyons Avenue. Some of the many services they provided include a food pantry, homeless services, Bible study group, women’s Group, Sunday worship, recovery meetings and much more. The couple had a strong connection with the recovery community, both spent time volunteering & working at the nearby Canoga Park Adult Rehabilitation Center. After Jerry lost his battle with cancer on April 18, 2020, Laura carried on his mission and was promoted to Officer in Charge of the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps.

Throughout the months of the pandemic, she did her best to keep the Corps essential services going, serving food to those in need, visiting people at the recovery program and continuing the popular Sunday morning worship services.

“I was able to offer Sunday service online, from my home,” Moore said. “I would stream the services on Facebook and people from across the country would tune in, sometimes there would be thousands of people watching. Knowing that I was still able to bring God’s love to so many, when they needed it most, was a blessing.”

Moore’s final service at the Santa Clarita Corps will be on Sunday, June 26 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be offered in person from the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps Community Center at 22935 Lyons Avenue and will also be streamed on Facebook @tsascv.

“Laura has made a true and lasting impact with the Santa Clarita Corps,” said Liz Seipel, Advisory Board president. “We thank her for her dedication, leadership and friendship and wish her the best of luck with her new endeavor. Minneapolis is lucky to have her.”

Following Moore’s departure Majors Warren and Dixie Dabis will serve as Pro-tem for the month of July. Starting Aug. 3, 2022, Captain Rafael Viana will take the lead of the Santa Clarita Corps as Officer-In-Charge.

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps offers a wide range of programs to local people in need. They help with food, clothing, essential items, homelessness, holiday assistance, addiction resources, aid in disaster recovery and provide resources and services for seniors. If you would like to learn more or donate, please visit SCVSalvationArmy.org. For additional information, follow us on Facebook @tsascv and Instagram @salvationarmysantaclarita.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...