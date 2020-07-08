[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

July 8
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Logix Federal Credit Union Donates $5,000 to feedSCV
| Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
logix bouquet branch

Logix Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday, July 8, the conclusion of its “Paying with a Purpose” campaign, having raised $20,000 to benefit four local nonprofits serving its branch communities with food services, including feedSCV.

From June 15 to June 30, each time a member used their Logix Mastercard credit or debit card, the credit union made a donation of two cents to support one of four area nonprofits: feedSCV, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, Manna: Conejo Valley Food Bank, and West Valley Food Pantry.

“Paying with a Purpose was created with the idea in mind that every penny counts,” Logix Community Relations Manager Alethia Calagias said. “A penny here and there might not make a big difference to one person, but by donating two cents per transaction, we were able to raise enough to give four deserving organizations $5,000 each. These dollars will go a long way in helping these groups help their communities during this difficult time.”
 
President and co-founder of feedSCV, Todd Wilson, said the donation would go a long way in helping the organization feed the community.

“feedSCV is grateful for the support of the Paying with a Purpose campaign,” Wilson said. “This generous donation will provide 6,000 meals and bridge the weekend gap for 1,000 elementary school students in the Santa Clarita Valley who are food-challenged.”

Working with some of the best chefs in the Santa Clarita Valley, nonprofit feedSCV comes to the rescue during emergencies and times of great community need. They go above and beyond by preparing meals, providing food, and teaching families how to cook nutritious meals within their financial means.

About Logix
Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge-free access to 35,000 ATMs nationwide. Logix Federal Credit Union is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 200,000 members and $7 billion in assets.

Logix operates 17 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Logix locations in the Santa Clarita Valley include Golden Valley, Bouquet Canyon, Bridgeport, Valencia Promenade and Stevenson Ranch. Logix is set to open its 18th branch in Calabasas at the end of July.

Logix Federal Credit Union has been named one of the best credit unions in California by Forbes for the past three consecutive years. The credit union has been voted best in a financial services category by readers of The Santa Clarita Valley Signal for 14 consecutive years. In 2015, the credit union was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s best places to work. Savings are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration, a U.S. Government Agency. Logix is an equal housing lender. For more information, visit www.lfcu.com.

07-08-2020 Logix Federal Credit Union Donates $5,000 to feedSCV
