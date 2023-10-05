Logix Paying with Purpose Campaign Supporting SCV Nonprofit

Paying with Purpose

Thursday, Oct 5, 2023

Logix Federal Credit Union is celebrating the performing arts by sharing up to $60,000 with six local nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to showcasing and inspiring talent on stage in our community.

From Sept. 12 through Nov. 28, with its Paying with a Purpose: Curtain Up for Kindness campaign, Logix will make a donation of two cents for every purchase or payment when members use their Logix Mastercard credit and debit cards. As part of this opportunity, the Olive Branch Theatricals is set to receive up to $10,000, as the credit union seeks its goal of six million cents.

“Logix has been running Paying with a Purpose annually since 2020,” said Melia Keller, Logix vice president of marketing and community relations. “Members embrace the opportunity to give back to the community, especially in ways that are simple, easy and meaningful,”

Past campaigns have had positive results, hitting their respective goals and sharing much-needed dollars in the community. The selected nonprofits expressed gratitude for the opportunity to let the spotlight hit the stage for programming that supports children and adults alike.

“Logix employees are very enthusiastic about the arts and supporting live theater,” said Tim Hart, Olive Branch Theatricals treasurer/CFO. “We are fortunate to be a recipient of the funds raised from Paying with a Purpose. Our team is thrilled to be part of this promotion to celebrate youth programs and the creativity within our community.”

The other nonprofits included in this promotion are the Garry Marshall Theatre, The Unusual Suspects, New West Symphony, Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation and the San Fernando Valley Youth Chorus.

For more information, visit https://www.logixbanking.com/promotions/paying-with-a-purpose.

Olive Branch Theatricals

Diversity and inclusion is at the forefront of Olive Branch Theatricals, a grassroots performance company that makes live theater accessible to underserved residents in the Santa Clarita Valley. Attendees under age 15 receive free admission, and each production includes a sensory-sensitive show. Additionally, they provide discounted tickets to seniors, active military and veterans. Run by a small team of volunteers, the theater practices open casting to promote equity and inclusive performances.

About Logix

Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge-free access to 30,000 ATMs nationwide. The credit union is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 240,000 members and $9.9 billion in assets. The credit union operates 18 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties; the Conejo Valley includes Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village and Newbury Park, and in Simi Valley, includes Cochran Street and Tapo Canyon. Federally insured by NCUA. Logix is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID 503781. For more information, visit www.lfcu.com.

