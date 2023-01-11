Make a New Year’s Resolution to Get Your REAL ID Today

More than 14.9 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 180,221 from the previous month, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data.

“The new year is upon us and there is no better resolution to make for 2023 than to get your REAL ID,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We can’t help you lose weight or find you a soulmate, but we can help you get a REAL ID and save you time doing it.”

Beginning May 7, 2025, you will need a REAL ID or another federally approved form of identification to fly within the United States and enter secure federal facilities. Resolve to get yours now.

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit the website, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. Customers need to provide:

-Proof of identity – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate). Additional documents may be required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers)

-Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement)

-Social Security number (exceptions may apply)

Visit the website for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

Historical REAL ID information:

-Total REAL ID cardholders as of Jan. 1, 2023: 14,937,510

-Total REAL ID cardholders as of Dec. 1, 2022: 14,757,289

-Total REAL ID cardholders as Jan. 1, 2022: 12,327,582

Online Services

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at the website, and then opt in.

