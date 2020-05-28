Mall Officials Announce Valencia Town Center to Reopen June 3

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 28, 2020

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

Westfield Valencia Town Center

The Westfield Valencia Town Center has scheduled its reopening for June 3 after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, mall officials announced Wednesday.

The Valencia mall will reopen alongside centers in Culver City, Santa Anita and Topanga, with the Century City location opening first on Saturday.

The centers have set an in-store shopping schedule with modified hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Westfield news release.

“We are very excited to welcome the Los Angeles community back to our centers,” Molly Unger, vice president of Shopping Center Management, said in a prepared statement. “As we take this next step towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus is on working with local officials to ensure a healthy, clean and safe environment for our customers, tenants and employees. We remain committed to providing the best experience possible as business begins to operate again.”

Among a series of health guidelines retail establishments must follow, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday malls and shopping centers can operate at 50% capacity in terms of customers to allow for physical distancing.

L.A. County Safety Protocols

Additionally, malls will implement new practices focused on the health, safety, and convenience of all guests, as well as retailer and center employees, read the Westfield news release. Measures include:

– Increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following the Centers for Disease Control and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas and water fountains.

– Monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines.

– Implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures.

– Providing an increased number of hand sanitizer stations.

– News of reopening comes just a day after Los Angeles County announced Tuesday evening that in-person shopping and houses of worship could once again open due to the county meeting the statewide criteria for a safe reopening and therefore could advance into Phase 3 of California’s roadmap to recovery.

On Wednesday, Ferrer said the public must still follow “three cardinal rules” as the county continues to reopen.

“Since any one of us could be positive for COVID-19 and not know it, we need to make sure that our respiratory droplets are not spread to others. And we do this by wearing a cloth face covering and by staying at least 6 feet away from other people,” she said, adding that people must quarantine for at least 10 days if one feels sick or tests positive for the virus and 14 days if one comes in contact with anyone diagnosed.

Mall officials said that the centers continue to work with select retailers and third-party operators to facilitate curbside pickup for easier and expedited purchases. Details can be found from individual retailers or through each center’s website.

No Comments for : Mall Officials Announce Valencia Town Center to Reopen June 3


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Canyons’ Outside Linebacker Khalib Johns Commits to Mercer University

    Canyons’ Outside Linebacker Khalib Johns Commits to Mercer University

    54 mins ago
  • Mall Officials Announce Valencia Town Center to Reopen June 3

    Mall Officials Announce Valencia Town Center to Reopen June 3

    1 hour ago
  • State Schools Chief Calls for Continued Efforts to Support Student Access to Technology

    State Schools Chief Calls for Continued Efforts to Support Student Access to Technology

    2 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 28)

    Today in SCV History (May 28)

    11 hours ago
  • L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan

    L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan

    17 hours ago
  • Sheriff Outlines Effects on Staffing with $400M Less in Budget

    Sheriff Outlines Effects on Staffing with $400M Less in Budget

    17 hours ago
  • Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; 100K Dead in United States

    Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; 100K Dead in United States

    19 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Unemployment at 20% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    Santa Clarita Unemployment at 20% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    19 hours ago
  • Mother Nature’s Vote | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    Mother Nature’s Vote | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    21 hours ago
  • Hart District Sets Schedule for June Drive-Thru Graduations

    Hart District Sets Schedule for June Drive-Thru Graduations

    21 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.