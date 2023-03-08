header image

March 7
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
March 12: St. Francis Dam Disaster Commemoration
Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023
St. Francis Dam before its collapse on March 12, 1928.

Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is hosting a screening of the 2021 virtual presentation commemorating the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam Disaster with special guest panelists the late Jon Wilkman, author of “Floodpath” (Amazon 2016 Book of the Year) and Ann Stansell, historical researcher and archeologist.

The presentation will run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum, 5164 E Telegraph Road, Fillmore, CA 93015.

Join Rancho Camulos as we explore the story of the largest man-made disaster in California history: its birth, death and lasting impact on the Santa Clara River Valley. It also highlights Camulos’ connections within the compelling story and provides an opportunity to ask questions.

Admission: Suggested Donation is $10 for adults.

Docent led tours available through 4 p.m.

For more information email info@ranchocamulos.org or call (805) 521-1501.

Rancho Camulos Museum is a 40-acre National Historic Landmark situated within an 1,800 acre working ranch. It is the best remaining example of a Spanish-Mexican rancho in its original rural environment and is noted for its literary significance as the setting for Helen Hunt Jackson’s novel “Ramona.” Rancho Camulos is dedicated to researching, collecting, preserving and interpreting the diverse cultural heritage and agricultural history of Southern California from 1853 to 1943. Through restoration of its buildings and grounds, Rancho Camulos seeks to connect the past with the present by offering programs that will educate and enrich all audiences.

For more information visit ranchocamulos.org.
Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is hosting a screening of the 2021 virtual presentation commemorating the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam Disaster with special guest panelists the late Jon Wilkman, author of "Floodpath" (Amazon 2016 Book of the Year) and Ann Stansell, historical researcher and archeologist.
Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023
Bridge to Home is in need of meals to be donated to the homeless shelter in March. Are you able to help this month?
Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley have announced its highly-anticipated annual auction, Auction 51, will be held Saturday, June 3.
Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reports that "thanks to many generous donors" the gibbons have made good use of the additional heaters, tarps and insulated shelters during this winter's spate of cold weather.
Monday, Mar 6, 2023
Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Dilmit Singh’s water color demonstration on Monday, June 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Main Theatre in Newhall.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 11: Hearing of Protest for L.A. County Brush Clearance Program
A Hearing of Protest for the proposed 2023 Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers located at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Hovers Just Above 5 Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 900 new cases countywide and 26 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
March 12: St. Francis Dam Disaster Commemoration
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is hosting a screening of the 2021 virtual presentation commemorating the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam Disaster with special guest panelists the late Jon Wilkman, author of "Floodpath" (Amazon 2016 Book of the Year) and Ann Stansell, historical researcher and archeologist.
March 12: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Concert
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Allan Robert Petker, Artistic Director and joined by the Valencia High School Concert Choir, will hold its March classical concert on Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Bridge to Home Needs Help with Meals
Bridge to Home is in need of meals to be donated to the homeless shelter in March. Are you able to help this month?
Supes Tackle Illegal Construction Debris Dumping
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn to implement illegal dumping of construction waste safeguards.
June 3: Auction 51 Benefits Boys & Girls Club of SCV
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley have announced its highly-anticipated annual auction, Auction 51, will be held Saturday, June 3.
Cougars Track & Field Competes at Saddleback Invitational
College of the Canyons competed at the Saddleback College Invitational on Saturday, March 4 with the Cougars combined results highlighted by several strong individual performances.
I-5 Enhancement Project Construction, Road Closures
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancement Project, Metro will be extending the existing Rye Canyon Road bridge to accommodate the new HOV lanes along the I-5 corridor now through March 12.
March 9: LASD Reserve Deputy Sheriff Program Orientation
Are you interested about the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Reserve Deputy Sheriff Program, or want to learn how to become a Reserve Deputy for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station?
Cameron Smyth | Apply for a Job at the City!
As a teenager and throughout my adult life, I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t working. Whether it was working as a youth sports official in high school or being in the State Assembly, I have always loved and enjoyed the jobs that gave back to the community and worked directly with residents on a myriad of issues or projects.
Gibbon Center Seeks Matching Donations
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reports that "thanks to many generous donors" the gibbons have made good use of the additional heaters, tarps and insulated shelters during this winter's spate of cold weather.
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
June 19: Artist Dilmit Singh to Demonstrate Water Color
Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Dilmit Singh’s water color demonstration on Monday, June 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Main Theatre in Newhall.
March 8: COC Board Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet in open session for a business meeting Wednesday, March 8, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Projects at Old Orchard, David March Parks
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting in City Council Chambers Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 6 – Sunday, March 12.
Zonta Accepting Applications for Virginia Wrage Scholarships
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Foundation is offering Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund Scholarships to help mature women over 40 achieve independence following a life-altering event
March 10: Golden Valley High Hosting Annual Downs-Fischer Jazz Festival
The Golden Valley High School Music Department and Band and Color Guard Boosters are hosting the annual Downs-Fischer Jazz Festival Friday, March 10.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Urges Residents to Remain Vigilant Amid String of Thefts
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has been receiving reports of several thefts in which the victim’s jewelry was stolen while being distracted.
Slater’s 50/50 Hosting Three-Day American Cancer Society Fundraiser
Get your Irish on, and enjoy a burger and beer to support the American Cancer Society.
Cold Temperatures in SCV Expected to Continue
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Monday through Friday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
March 11: Color Festival Benefiting Children in Need
The nonprofit CRY America is bringing its most colorful event back. Be part of CRY Los Angeles Holi Festival 2023 at Castaic Lake, Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Barger Offers New Text Alert Service for County Updates
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger is offering a new text alert service for residents who want to get the latest community news, policy decisions and Los Angeles County updates as soon as they happen.
