March 12: St. Francis Dam Disaster Commemoration

Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is hosting a screening of the 2021 virtual presentation commemorating the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam Disaster with special guest panelists the late Jon Wilkman, author of “Floodpath” (Amazon 2016 Book of the Year) and Ann Stansell, historical researcher and archeologist.

The presentation will run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum, 5164 E Telegraph Road, Fillmore, CA 93015.

Join Rancho Camulos as we explore the story of the largest man-made disaster in California history: its birth, death and lasting impact on the Santa Clara River Valley. It also highlights Camulos’ connections within the compelling story and provides an opportunity to ask questions.

Admission: Suggested Donation is $10 for adults.

Docent led tours available through 4 p.m.

For more information email info@ranchocamulos.org or call (805) 521-1501.

Rancho Camulos Museum is a 40-acre National Historic Landmark situated within an 1,800 acre working ranch. It is the best remaining example of a Spanish-Mexican rancho in its original rural environment and is noted for its literary significance as the setting for Helen Hunt Jackson’s novel “Ramona.” Rancho Camulos is dedicated to researching, collecting, preserving and interpreting the diverse cultural heritage and agricultural history of Southern California from 1853 to 1943. Through restoration of its buildings and grounds, Rancho Camulos seeks to connect the past with the present by offering programs that will educate and enrich all audiences.

For more information visit ranchocamulos.org.

