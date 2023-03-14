header image

March 20: Henry Mayo Union Workers Holding One-Day Strike
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Employees of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, members of UE Local 1004, will be holding a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Monday, March 20.

“We are striking to protest the hospital administration’s illegal attempts to intimidate us,” said Stacy Suarez, a surgical tech at the hospital. “We have a legal right to act together to let management know what we need in bargaining, and they are trying to silence our voices.”

The hospital administration has prohibited its employees from wearing union insignia or discussing negotiations, which is a violation of their rights under the National Labor Relations Act. It has threatened reprisals against employees for exercising their rights to concerted activity protected by the Act, and has interfered with the rights of members of the union bargaining committee to participate in negotiations. The administration has also failed to provide relevant and necessary information in a timely fashion that has been requested by the union for negotiations, as is required under the Act.

Local 1004 members are also frustrated with the hospital administration’s refusal to meaningfully address low wages in contract bargaining.

“We have been busting our butts for the community for the last ten years, but hospital administrators just continue to show us how much we are not valued,” said Ashley Clemons, Emergency Department monitor tech. “We’re losing so many seasoned, good people because of the pay, and when that happens it’s the patients that we care for that suffer in the long run.”

UE Local 1004 is currently in negotiations with Henry Mayo for a new collective bargaining agreement covering 700 employees, including patient care attendants, techs, and other support staff. Local 1004 has represented Henry Mayo workers since 2004.

Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released this statement in response to the scheduled strike and alleged unfair labor practices:

“We are disappointed that the UE union has called a one-day strike.  We remain fully committed to bargaining in good faith until we reach a new agreement.  Strikes benefit no one, especially our employees. 

“While the union has characterized this as an ‘unfair labor practice strike,’ the reality is that Henry Mayo has not in any way committed any unfair labor practices and this strike has nothing to do with any alleged treatment of our employees.  Rather, we have followed the law and bargained in good faith at all times.  Sadly, despite our best efforts, since the beginning of our negotiations four months ago a small group of union leaders has seemed intent on attempting to disrupt patient care and holding a strike. This was confirmed when this small group rejected the offer of the largest wage increase in the over 20 years of UE representation, rejected continued negotiations, and called this misguided strike.

“In light of the impending strike, we want to restate our unwavering commitment to patient care:  We will take necessary steps to ensure every one of our patients always receives safe, high-quality care, regardless of our labor situation.”
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Silva (softball) and Dom De Luca (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 6-11.
