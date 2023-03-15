March 25: Gilchrist Farm’s Spring Fling

Gilchrist Farm is gearing up for the season change with their Spring Fling and egg hunt for all ages.

Enjoy baby animals-goats, chicks, piglets and more. Create spring farm crafts. Take a picture with the Easter Bunny or one of our friendly real bunnies.

They’ll have pony rides, horseback rides, and a little farm train, and wagon rides to enjoy the farm. The giant slide will be open. Try out archery or axe throwing.

Each egg hunt is divided into age group, all ages take place at 10 a.m. 12p.m 2 p.m.

The age groups are divided by difficulty:

-EASY – Ages 3 and under. Eggs for all! Hidden in plain sight. An adult must accompany children for entire hunt.

-MEDIUM -Ages 4-7 Partially hidden eggs, some obvious some less obvious. An adult must accompany children for entire hunt. Meant to encourage some looking but reward all hunters.

-MEDIUM/DIFFICULT – Ages 8-10 Mostly hidden eggs with some giveaways. An adult must accompany children for entire hunt. Meant to challenge older children while still rewarding all hunters.

-CHALLENGE COURSE for kids over 11 or any kid who wants an extra challenge! More of an obstacle course for the kids who have basically outgrown the simple hunt but still want a good challenge! Obstacles with actually hidden eggs. Adults accompany children to the hunt and then watch it unfold (no helping)! Eggs for all, but it won’t be easy!

-ADULTS may accompany children at no cost. Adults do not need reservations to accompany their children to the egg hunt.

The event will run March 25 and 26, April 1 and 2 and 8.

To get your tickets check out the website.

