Santa Clarita CA
S.C.V. History
March 6
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon
Pedro Fages
March 25: Zonta Club SCV Celebrates Women in Service
| Monday, Mar 6, 2023
WIS Nominees

2023 Women in Service nominees. Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

Dynamic volunteers from 20 local nonprofit organizations provide services to assist others and make a difference in their lives! Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will honor these outstanding women volunteers, nominated by the organizations they serve, for contributing their time and expertise to make the community a better place to live. Zonta’s mission to empower women and girls worldwide is supported by these volunteers who give to others!

This 38th Women in Service luncheon event will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Canyon County Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita. The event honors the nominated volunteers for their community service, leadership and making a difference in the community – especially improving the lives of women. Organizations and nominees that will be recognized at the event are:

American Association-University Women, Santa Clarita – Marianne Bakic; American Cancer Society – Patricia Shinozaki; Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club – Nyasia Surrgick; Carousel Ranch – Yvonne Rockwell; Bridge to Home – Susan Dodge; Child & Family Center – Aida Weinstein; Circle of Hope – Nola Aronson; College of the Canyons Foundation – Gloria Mercado-Fortine; Coco Moms – Twana Marshall; Fostering Youth Independence – Rainie Cuomo; Greetings with Gratitude – Serena Schaffer; Henry Mayo Newhall Mayo Hospital Foundation – Katie Varner;

Salvation Army – Holly Roehn; Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation – Kathy Buckley; Sam Dixon Family Health Center– Ashley Hernandez; Senior Center – Rose Link; Single Mothers Outreach – Pat Lusk; Soroptimist Greater Santa Clarita – Holly Hanlin; Straightening Reins – Angela Matheus; and Sunrise Rotary – Jessica Roussel Chambers.

One exceptional nominee will be chosen to receive the Carmen Sarro Award for “Improving the Status of Women Through Community Service” and “Working for a Cause – not Applause!”. This award recognizes the honoree and honors Carmen Sarro, a longtime Zonta member who passed in 2003. The Carmen Sarro Award was designated in 2004 and recognizes Carmen – not only for her Zonta service – but for her community contributions. “Carmen became an icon through service to the community and self-giving that Zontians seek to emulate as part of their mission.”

Attendee reservations are available at www.scvzonta.org. Individual reservations are $75 each, if postmarked before March 10; reservations made from March 10 through March 17 will be $90 each. No reservations will be accepted after March 17.

We look forward to seeing you at this wonderful and uplifting event on March 25 at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Women in Service
