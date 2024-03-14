March 26-30: Tejon Outlets Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt

Experience the exhilaration of Outlets at Tejon’s Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt, returning this spring from March 26 to March 30.

Golden Egg decals will be placed daily during this promotion on the outside of select retail windows throughout the Outlets at Tejon for savvy shoppers like you to discover.

If you’re 18 or older and uncover on of these coveted eggs, peel it off the window and take it straight to Guest Services in Suite 170 to start an electrifying “game show-style shopping spree” adventure.

Good luck and may the odds be ever in your favor.

Click [here] for more information.

