March 26: American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life

Join the fun and bring your dog to the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark For Life, presented by Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley. The paws-itively festive event will be held on Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center, which is located at 18410 Sierra Highway.
Bark For Life honors and celebrates the healing role that our dogs serve as companions who relieve stress and elevate mood. The day will be filled with music, vendors, a photo booth, games, contests (including costumes, and bobbing for hot dogs), and raffles.
Guests can register their dog for $15, $10 for each additional dog. In-person registration begins at 9:30am on March 26 at the Canyon Country Community Center. Online registration is available at SCVBark.org. Registration includes a free goody bag!
Come celebrate canine companionship and support the American Cancer Society. Bark for Life is a nationwide event for ACS and a kick-off event for Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, held this year on May 6 at Central Park.
All funds raised support research, and local services for patients and survivors. For more information or to register online, go to SCVBark.org, or contact Abby Smith at abby.smith@cancer.org.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Lynn Fearman on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free oil painting art demo will be at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show your love for that special someone than saying “I do”? The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies program has married over 330 loving couples since its inception in 2020.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, Feb. 13, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
For the first time ever, Princess Cruises will call at Yorktown, Va. and Virginia’s Historic Triangle, as part of a series of custom-curated itineraries in summer 2024 that will highlight opportunities to experience Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown in addition to visiting the historic seaside town.
