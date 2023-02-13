March 26: American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life

Join the fun and bring your dog to the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark For Life, presented by Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley. The paws-itively festive event will be held on Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center, which is located at 18410 Sierra Highway.

Bark For Life honors and celebrates the healing role that our dogs serve as companions who relieve stress and elevate mood. The day will be filled with music, vendors, a photo booth, games, contests (including costumes, and bobbing for hot dogs), and raffles.

Guests can register their dog for $15, $10 for each additional dog. In-person registration begins at 9:30am on March 26 at the Canyon Country Community Center. Online registration is available at SCVBark.org. Registration includes a free goody bag!

Come celebrate canine companionship and support the American Cancer Society. Bark for Life is a nationwide event for ACS and a kick-off event for Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, held this year on May 6 at Central Park.

All funds raised support research, and local services for patients and survivors. For more information or to register online, go to SCVBark.org, or contact Abby Smith at abby.smith@cancer.org.

