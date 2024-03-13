header image

1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
March 28: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Resurgence IT
| Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
VIA after five

Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, March. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Resurgence IT, 25031 Avenue Stanford STE 10, Valencia, CA 91354.

After Five is one of the most popular VIA events, by members, for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $20 for VIA members, $30 for non-members. Food, beverages, door prizes.”

Visit VIA After Five to RSVP here.

March 28: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Resurgence IT
03-12-2024 Saenger Associates, GrowthPhases AG Announce Partnership
03-12-2024 Wilk Names Jewelry Fixx Small Business of the Month
03-08-2024 NASA Rover Gets a Santa Clarita Shakeout
03-08-2024 March 15: VIA Hosts Human Resources Luncheon
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
March 14: Arts Commission to Review Updates on City Art Projects
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m.
March 14: Arts Commission to Review Updates on City Art Projects
CSUN Prof Confident Media Will Survive Recent Newsroom Upheavals
As political polarization threatens the foundations of American democracy, newsrooms across the nation — which have long played a vital role in checking political power and keeping the citizenry informed — are laying off staff or disappearing all together.
CSUN Prof Confident Media Will Survive Recent Newsroom Upheavals
March 28: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Resurgence IT
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, March. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Resurgence IT, 25031 Avenue Stanford STE 10, Valencia, CA 91354.
March 28: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Resurgence IT
TMU’s Kylee Sears Wins NAIA National Championship
Kylee Sears won the 200-yard Freestyle by nearly two seconds Friday to win the first-ever national championship for The Master's University in swimming.
TMU’s Kylee Sears Wins NAIA National Championship
March 16: ‘Astronaut School’ HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime
Embark on a galactic journey when HOPE Theatre Arts presents “Astronaut School!,” a free Storytime event for kids and their adults.
March 16: ‘Astronaut School’ HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime
Schiavo Calls for State of Emergency in Response to Chiquita Canyon Landfill Crisis
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chartsworth, announced a significant step towards addressing the severe environmental and public health crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill by formally requesting Californhia Governor Gavin Newsom declare a state of emergency in Los Angeles County.
Schiavo Calls for State of Emergency in Response to Chiquita Canyon Landfill Crisis
Saenger Associates, GrowthPhases AG Announce Partnership
Saenger Associates and GrowthPhases AG, LLC are pleased to announce their partnership to expand each company’s client offering to include retained executive search, interim management and business consulting.
Saenger Associates, GrowthPhases AG Announce Partnership
Wilk Names Jewelry Fixx Small Business of the Month
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has recognize Santa Clarita-based Jewelry Fixx as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month.
Wilk Names Jewelry Fixx Small Business of the Month
County Chief Sustainability Office Annual Report
Check out the Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office’s newly released Annual Report, which details the progress the county has made on the 12 overarching goals of the OurCounty Plan.
County Chief Sustainability Office Annual Report
Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at COC
More than 250 short-term classes are still open for students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2024 semester.
Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at COC
June 1: Boys & Girls Club Auction Tiki Hideaway
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced its highly anticipated annual auction, Tiki Hideaway, set to take place on Saturday, June 1. This year's theme, "Tiki Hideaway," promises to transport attendees to a tropical paradise filled with enchantment and excitement.
June 1: Boys & Girls Club Auction Tiki Hideaway
Website Launched for Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s Relocation Support
The website for Chiquita Canyon Landfill's Relocation Support opened to applications on Monday, March 11.
Website Launched for Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s Relocation Support
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Promote Restroom Accessibility for Seniors, Disabled
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced the introduction of AB 2233, a bill aimed at updating the California Building Standards Code to improve public restroom facilities for individuals with ambulatory challenges, including seniors and the disabled community,
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Promote Restroom Accessibility for Seniors, Disabled
Hart District Celebrates Nine National Merit Scholarship Finalists
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced nine high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Hart District Celebrates Nine National Merit Scholarship Finalists
Mustangs’ Outdoor Track Season Opens at Oxy
The track teams at The Master's University hit seven national qualifying marks and numerous personal bests in their outdoor track opener at the Oxy Distance Carnival Saturday.
Mustangs’ Outdoor Track Season Opens at Oxy
COC Construction Tech Program Awarded $50K DEWALT Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $50,000 DEWALT Grow the Trades Grant to continue supporting the college’s construction technology program.
COC Construction Tech Program Awarded $50K DEWALT Grant
Ken Striplin | SENSES Block Party Series Returns
If you’re looking for local delicious food and drinks, live music and engaging activities that stimulate all your senses, then look no further.
Ken Striplin | SENSES Block Party Series Returns
March 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a closed session meeting Wednesday, March 13, beginning at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a business meeting at 5 p.m.
March 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
March 14: Castaic Union Regular Board Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m.
March 14: Castaic Union Regular Board Meeting
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 11 - Sunday, March 17.
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
March 13: Hart District Slated to Address Personnel Changes
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, March 13, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
March 13: Hart District Slated to Address Personnel Changes
March 12: Saugus Union Scheduled to Discuss Staff Changes
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 12, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
March 12: Saugus Union Scheduled to Discuss Staff Changes
