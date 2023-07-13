Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’

|
July 13
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Graysen Tarlow, catcher for California State University, Northridge's baseball program, was selected on the final day of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
SCV Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting will be held Thursday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m.
Working in the animal welfare field can be an emotionally challenging career choice.
In response to the significant demand for Transitional Kindergarten teachers, College of the Canyons will offer an additional pathway for currently credentialed teachers to earn the 24 Early Childhood Education units required to teach TK.
California Credit Union, which has a branch at River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia, launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
At a special meeting on Tuesday, July 11, the SCV Water Board of Directors adopted a Sustainability Plan, which contains a comprehensive assessment of SCV Water’s current sustainability initiatives, a baseline for measuring progress and a roadmap to improve operational sustainability.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public (and online) workshop on Friday, July 14, to discuss regulations governing the testing and operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds on California public roads.
The Aerospace & Defense Consortium is a collaborative effort to bring together local Santa Clarita Valley aerospace and defense companies and leaders for the purposes of mutual support, engagement, and advocacy.
The California State Board of Education today approved the 2023 Mathematics Framework for California Public Schools, instructional guidance for educators that affirms California’s commitment to ensuring equity and excellence in math learning for all students.
The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend, blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in.
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club is inviting the public to their Summer Luau dance with Arizona caller Rick Gittelman.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is pleased to introduce a new addition to its canine crew thanks to State Farm; Julia, a year-old Golden Retriever/Labrador mix who will serve as an accelerant and ignitable liquid detection canine assigned to the Arson Unit.
Early bird ticket prices for the 2023 Economic Outlook is about to end, be sure to purchase by July 14 before prices go up.
After a record-breaking winter snowpack and precipitation, SCV Water has deactivated its Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Water Conservation and Water Supply Shortage Ordinance.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas.
There's still a few days left to catch California State University, Northridge’s nationally acclaimed Teenage Drama Workshop’s productions of “Alice: An Adventure in Wonderland” and “Shrek The Musical, Jr.”
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to put life-saving bleed control trauma kits in California classrooms unanimously passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, July 11.
Summer is officially here, and with that comes the anticipation of hot summer days. As the temperatures rise we often find ourselves spending more time outdoors at the beach, biking the paseos, or hiking at Towsley Canyon.
