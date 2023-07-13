Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’

Working in the animal welfare field can be an emotionally challenging career choice. Dealing with life and death situations, witnessing animal abuse and neglect and struggling with limited resources when there is so much need has caused many in this field to leave and pursue other types of work.

However, a significant reason people leave the animal welfare field is from being on the receiving end of vitriolic attacks by anti-animal shelter critics. Personal attacks, threats against their safety (and that of their children), and constant barrages and trolling on social media have caused committed, passionate, and talented people to leave animal welfare. This is a sad result, as this field needs these people to keep elevating the welfare of animals in our society.

When I encounter these attacks, I am reminded of the poem “Anyway” by Mother Teresa, which hung on the wall of her home for children in Calcutta. Her poem is a variation of an earlier work, “The Paradoxical Commandments” by Dr. Kent Keith.

“Anyway” impactfully describes life’s challenges, and how and why to respond. I often share it with colleagues facing the same situation. It was written for everyone, not just those who work in animal welfare, and I hope it resonates with you. Here it is:

“ANYWAY”

People are often unreasonable, illogical,

and self-centered;

Forgive them anyway.

If you are kind, people may accuse you

of selfish, ulterior motives;

Be kind anyway.

If you are successful, you will win some

false friends and some true enemies;

Succeed anyway.

If you are honest and frank,

people may cheat you;

Be honest and frank anyway.

What you spend years building, someone

could destroy overnight.

Build anyway.

If you find serenity and happiness,

they may be jealous;

Be happy anyway.

The good you do today,

people will often forget tomorrow;

Do good anyway.

Give the world the best you have,

and it may never be enough;

Give the world the best you’ve got anyway.

You see, in the final analysis,

it is between you and God;

It was never between you and them anyway.

This poem reminds us that we should persevere and make our best endeavors, guided by the meaning and value of our work, despite people committed to undermining our efforts. Whether you are guided by God, as Mother Teresa was, or your conscience, integrity, or other intrinsic beliefs, these words ring true. We can’t control what goes on around us, but we can control our response to it.

When we live and work according to our values, we remain fulfilled that we have done our best. No matter what others say or do, we can be true to ourselves, anyway.

Marcia Mayeda

Marcia Mayeda is the director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control.

You can subscribe to Marcia’s blog here: https://animalcare.lacounty. gov/directors_blog/

Help DACC in its mission of helping animals by supporting the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation: https://lacountyanimals.org/

About Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control (DACC)

DACC is one of the largest animal care and control agencies in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community. As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals, reunites lost pets with their families, and strives every day to move closer to its North Star: a loving home for every adoptable pet that comes through its doors. To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides, and view its animals, visit www.animalcare.lacounty.gov or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at www.lacountyanimals.org. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org/.

