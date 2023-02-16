header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 15
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Animals in Los Angeles County, First in a Series
| Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023

Marcia MayedaMahatma Gandhi famously said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” There is no better way to ensure the humane treatment of animals than enacting comprehensive, sensible laws to codify and enforce society’s expectations of how they will be protected.

This premise is what prompted me to move to California in 1993. Protecting animals in the Midwest was difficult due to the paucity of animal welfare laws on the books. In Kansas, I witnessed the horrific conditions in the commercial dog breeding facilities known as “puppy mills”, where dogs were kept in extremely poor conditions with scant nutrition and little to no medical care. Their sole purpose was to produce as many puppies as possible, with no regard to their genetic soundness. Other deficiencies included allowing dogs to live their lives on chains in the backyards, a cruel existence for man’s best friend who wants nothing more to be part of a family. Animal welfare laws were no more than a paragraph or two and rarely enforced. Municipal ordinances were also lacking and outdated.

In California, a much more robust set of laws exists to protect animals in a myriad of settings. In fact, the laws are so extensive that an entire 800+ page book can be purchased from the California Animal Welfare Association, which contains all laws regarding animals in California. Not all are related to animal protection, but also protecting people from dangerous animals, wildlife laws, veterinary medicine laws, and more. It is very rewarding to have a bigger toolkit to protect animals and promote kindness and compassion.

But protecting animals falls on local enforcement – the animal control and humane officers who work every day to make life better for the animals in our communities. In this regard, our local ordinances have focused effect on reflecting our expectations for animal care. In Los Angeles County, the governing ordinance regarding animals is Los Angeles County Code Title 10.

I am very proud of Title 10. In the 21 ½ years I have been with DACC, it has been amended 14 times. Each amendment improved protections for animals and people and has made Title 10 (in my opinion) the strongest local animal ordinance in the country. Many municipalities rarely update their local ordinances, and some can date back decades to their last change. Title 10 has continued to evolve and be amended as we identified areas for improvement, the need to address animal welfare issues, and the desire to protect public safety. This post begins a limited series of Title 10’s robust protections for animals and people in Los Angeles County.

In this post I will discuss the general requirements for animal care. This applies to everyone – individual animal owners as well as operators of animal facilities such as grooming salons, boarding kennels, wild animal facilities, and pet shops. These requirements are found in Los Angeles County Code Section 10.40.010. Failure to comply with any requirement is a misdemeanor. These requirements are:

A. Housing facilities for animals must be structurally sound and maintained in good repair to protect the animals from injury, contain the animals, and restrict the entrance of other animals.
B. All animals must be supplied with sufficient food and water suitable for the age, species, and nutritional requirements of the animal. Animals must have access at all times to potable water, unless otherwise directed by a veterinarian. All animal food must be properly stored to prevent contamination, infestation by vermin, and exposure to the elements.
C. Animals must be groomed and kept in a manner that is not injurious to their health. All animal buildings or enclosures must be maintained in a clean and sanitary condition to control odors and prevent the spread of disease.
D. All animals must be maintained in a manner to eliminate excessive and nighttime noise.
E. No animals may be without attention for more than 12 consecutive hours; whenever an animal is left unattended at a commercial animal facility, the telephone number of the Department, or the name, address, and telephone number of the responsible person, must be posted in a conspicuous place at the front of the property. Animal facilities that breed dogs must comply with the applicable minimum staffing requirements set forth in Section 10.40.200.
F. Animals may not be neglected, teased, abused, mistreated, annoyed, tormented, or in any manner made to suffer.
G. No condition may be maintained or permitted that is or could be injurious to the animals.
H. Tethering of animals is prohibited except as permitted under California Health and Safety Code section 122335.
I. Animal buildings and enclosures must be constructed and maintained to prevent escape of animals. All reasonable precautions must be taken to protect the animals and the public.
J. An animal facility must isolate sick animals so as to not endanger the health of other animals.
K. A building or enclosure for animals must be kept in a sanitary condition and in good repair, and must be constructed of material easily cleaned. The building must be properly ventilated to prevent drafts and to remove odors. Heating and cooling must be provided to meet the physical need of the animals, with sufficient light to allow observation of the animals and proper sanitation. An animal facility must be equipped with working smoke alarms and have means of fire suppression, such as a sprinkler system in each room where animals are kept, or functioning fire extinguishers.
L. An animal must be taken to a veterinarian for examination or treatment if the Director orders the owner or custodian to do so.
M. All animal enclosures, including, but not limited to, rooms, cages, and kennel runs, must be of sufficient size to provide adequate and proper accommodations for the animals housed there. An enclosure with a wire bottom may be used temporarily for dogs, and only if it complies with Health and Safety Code sections 122065 and 122065.5. If enclosures, such as crates and other mobile enclosures, are stacked upon one another, or on a surface other than the floor, the crates/enclosures must be securely fastened and designed and arranged so that: there is no danger of an enclosure falling; the animals do not have direct access to one another; and waste from one enclosure cannot be transmitted to another enclosure. Food and water containers must be secured to prevent spillage. Crates may be stacked no more than two crates high.
N. A violation of an ordinance must be corrected within the time specified by the Director.
O. Proper shelter and protection from the weather must be provided at all times.
P. An animal must not be given any alcoholic beverage, unless prescribed by a veterinarian.
Q. Animals that are natural enemies, temperamentally unsuited or otherwise incompatible, must not be housed together, or so near each other as to cause injury, fear, or torment. Two or more animals can be housed together if they do not harm each other.
R. Any tack, equipment, device, substance, or material that is, or could be, injurious or cause unnecessary cruelty to any animal may not be used.
S. Working animals must be given adequate rest periods. Confined or restrained animals must be given appropriate exercise.
T. An animal that is weak, exhausted, sick, injured, lame, or otherwise unfit may not be worked or used.
U. An animal that the Department has suspended from use may not be worked or used until released by the Department.
V. Animals bearing evidence of malnutrition, ill health, unhealed injury, or having been kept in an unsanitary condition may not be displayed.
W. An animal whose appearance is or may be offensive or contrary to public decency may not be displayed.
X. No animal may be allowed to constitute or cause a hazard, or be a menace to the health, peace, or safety of the community.
Y. A person may not violate any condition imposed by the Director on any license issued by the Department.

Los Angeles County Code Section 10.40.010 provides comprehensive requirements to ensure the humane treatment of animals and proper general management of animal facilities. In addition, further requirements regarding the operation of commercial animal breeding facilities go farther to protect animals housed in these situations. In my next blog I will tell you how Los Angeles County goes above and beyond in protecting these animals. Stay tuned!
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Animals in Los Angeles County, First in a Series

Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Animals in Los Angeles County, First in a Series
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” There is no better way to ensure the humane treatment of animals than enacting comprehensive, sensible laws to codify and enforce society’s expectations of how they will be protected.
READ MORE...

Marlee Lauffer | February is American Heart Month

Marlee Lauffer | February is American Heart Month
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
February is the universal month of love. At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, we fully celebrate hearts this month and throughout the year.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Mark Your Calendars, Green Events Are On Their Way!

Marsha McLean | Mark Your Calendars, Green Events Are On Their Way!
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Santa Clarita has a great reputation for our clean streets, picturesque parks and extensive open spaces. This is due in large part because our residents take great pride in these amenities, and we all do what we can to keep our city clean and green.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | So Much to Love in Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | So Much to Love in Santa Clarita
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show your love for that special someone than saying “I do”? The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies program has married over 330 loving couples since its inception in 2020.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping up with Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping up with Kathryn
Friday, Feb 3, 2023
One of my favorite aspects of the Fifth District is how many beautiful outdoor areas we have to enjoy.
READ MORE...

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Thursday, Feb 2, 2023
As we step into the month of love, let's take a moment to reflect on the progress we made in January!
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State Superintendent Announces Programs to Tackle Disproportionate Discipline in Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced efforts to stem the rise of disproportionate discipline while providing support to students when they need it most.
State Superintendent Announces Programs to Tackle Disproportionate Discipline in Schools
Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Animals in Los Angeles County, First in a Series
Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” There is no better way to ensure the humane treatment of animals than enacting comprehensive, sensible laws to codify and enforce society’s expectations of how they will be protected.
Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Animals in Los Angeles County, First in a Series
Chancellor’s Circle Members Enjoy New Student Services & Learning Resources Center
Chancellor's Circle members and guests enjoyed a sneak peek of the newest building on the Canyon Country Campus, the Student Services & Learning Resource Center, at the annual Chancellor Circle Dinner.
Chancellor’s Circle Members Enjoy New Student Services & Learning Resources Center
Bowman High School Named 2023 California Model Continuation High School
The California Department of Education announced that Bowman High School has once again been named a California Model Continuation High School.
Bowman High School Named 2023 California Model Continuation High School
L.A. County Launches New Business and Workforce Assistance Programs
The Department of Economic Opportunity is gearing up to publicly launch and start outreach on several American Rescue Plan funded opportunities for small businesses and job seekers in LA County.
L.A. County Launches New Business and Workforce Assistance Programs
Santa Clarita Named as One of the Safest Cities in America
SmartAsset performs an annual data analysis to determine which U.S. cities are the safest. Santa Clarita has maintained a top spot on their lists since 2021, coming in 4th for this year's 2023 analysis.
Santa Clarita Named as One of the Safest Cities in America
Sheriff Luna creates Office of Constitutional Policing, Appoints Eileen Decker as Director
Sheriff Robert Luna has created the Office of Constitutional Policing within the Sheriff’s Department, with Eileen Decker as its Director.
Sheriff Luna creates Office of Constitutional Policing, Appoints Eileen Decker as Director
CSUN Part of Effort to Create Programs for Students with Intellectual Disabilities
California State University, Northridge is one of six CSU campuses sharing a $710,000 grant from the state’s Department of Developmental Services to establish and support inclusive postsecondary education pilot programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
CSUN Part of Effort to Create Programs for Students with Intellectual Disabilities
April 22: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Returns
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival is set to return for its 27th year after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
April 22: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Returns
Senator Wilk Introduces Bill to Streamline Marriage License Process
On Valentine’s Day Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, introduced a bill (SB 489) that would give cities more authority to issue marriage licenses.
Senator Wilk Introduces Bill to Streamline Marriage License Process
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications For 2023-24 School Year
The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ program is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2023-24 academic year.
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications For 2023-24 School Year
April 30: Springtime Art Festival at Le Chene
A Springtime Art Festival will be celebrated at Le Chene French Cuisine Gardens on Sunday, April 30.
April 30: Springtime Art Festival at Le Chene
City Announces Timeline for Transition to By-District City Council Elections
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing the timeline for the transition to by-district city Council elections.
City Announces Timeline for Transition to By-District City Council Elections
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
On Valentine’s Day Love Was in the Air at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida
Love was in the air this Valentine's Day at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida.
On Valentine’s Day Love Was in the Air at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New Deaths, 1,191 New Cases in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,191 new cases countywide and 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New Deaths, 1,191 New Cases in County
Marlee Lauffer | February is American Heart Month
February is the universal month of love. At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, we fully celebrate hearts this month and throughout the year.
Marlee Lauffer | February is American Heart Month
Wilk Honors Community Leaders in Recognition of Black History Month
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize several prominent Black leaders, Barbara Dew, Kei Kei Lee and De’chane “Dey” Yusef, from Senate District 21 who have dedicated their lives to uplifting local families, students and their communities as a whole.
Wilk Honors Community Leaders in Recognition of Black History Month
TMU Swim Teams Start Strong at PCSC Championships
The first day of the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Championships saw The Master's University swimmers achieve some of their best results in team history.
TMU Swim Teams Start Strong at PCSC Championships
April 14-23: LW Krebs Abstract Contemporary Art Show at SCAA Gallery
LW Krebs, aka Lori Worby Krebs, is having her first solo show of her abstract contemporary art courtesy of the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
April 14-23: LW Krebs Abstract Contemporary Art Show at SCAA Gallery
March 8: WeWil Collaborative Celebrates SCV Women in Leadership
The WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host its first in person event, International Women’s Day: Celebrating Women Near and Far on Wednesday, March 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
March 8: WeWil Collaborative Celebrates SCV Women in Leadership
Men’s Golf Wins Second WSC Event, De Luca and Moores Share Medalist Honors
College of the Canyons won its second straight conference tourney by staying seven strokes ahead of Santa Barbara City College and seeing two players tie for medalist honors on Monday at River Ridge Golf Course.
Men’s Golf Wins Second WSC Event, De Luca and Moores Share Medalist Honors
March 1: SBDC Free Webinar ‘Increasing Sales’
America's Small Business Development Center California Network hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Wednesday, March 1 from noon to 1 p.m. The webinar will offer help on "Increasing Sales: Secrets and Best Practices to Overcome Objections."
March 1: SBDC Free Webinar ‘Increasing Sales’
April 27: WiSH Education Foundation Wine on the Roof
Wine on the Roof to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will be held Thursday, April 27, 6-10 p.m., in Cedar Hall at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
April 27: WiSH Education Foundation Wine on the Roof
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: