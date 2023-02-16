Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Animals in Los Angeles County, First in a Series

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 15
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Friday, Feb 3, 2023
Thursday, Feb 2, 2023
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced efforts to stem the rise of disproportionate discipline while providing support to students when they need it most.
|
Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” There is no better way to ensure the humane treatment of animals than enacting comprehensive, sensible laws to codify and enforce society’s expectations of how they will be protected.
|
Chancellor's Circle members and guests enjoyed a sneak peek of the newest building on the Canyon Country Campus, the Student Services & Learning Resource Center, at the annual Chancellor Circle Dinner.
|
The California Department of Education announced that Bowman High School has once again been named a California Model Continuation High School.
|
The Department of Economic Opportunity is gearing up to publicly launch and start outreach on several American Rescue Plan funded opportunities for small businesses and job seekers in LA County.
|
SmartAsset performs an annual data analysis to determine which U.S. cities are the safest. Santa Clarita has maintained a top spot on their lists since 2021, coming in 4th for this year's 2023 analysis.
|
Sheriff Robert Luna has created the Office of Constitutional Policing within the Sheriff’s Department, with Eileen Decker as its Director.
|
California State University, Northridge is one of six CSU campuses sharing a $710,000 grant from the state’s Department of Developmental Services to establish and support inclusive postsecondary education pilot programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival is set to return for its 27th year after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
On Valentine’s Day Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, introduced a bill (SB 489) that would give cities more authority to issue marriage licenses.
|
The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ program is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2023-24 academic year.
|
A Springtime Art Festival will be celebrated at Le Chene French Cuisine Gardens on Sunday, April 30.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing the timeline for the transition to by-district city Council elections.
|
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
|
Love was in the air this Valentine's Day at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,191 new cases countywide and 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
February is the universal month of love. At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, we fully celebrate hearts this month and throughout the year.
|
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize several prominent Black leaders, Barbara Dew, Kei Kei Lee and De’chane “Dey” Yusef, from Senate District 21 who have dedicated their lives to uplifting local families, students and their communities as a whole.
|
The first day of the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Championships saw The Master's University swimmers achieve some of their best results in team history.
|
LW Krebs, aka Lori Worby Krebs, is having her first solo show of her abstract contemporary art courtesy of the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
|
The WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host its first in person event, International Women’s Day: Celebrating Women Near and Far on Wednesday, March 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|
College of the Canyons won its second straight conference tourney by staying seven strokes ahead of Santa Barbara City College and seeing two players tie for medalist honors on Monday at River Ridge Golf Course.
|
America's Small Business Development Center California Network hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Wednesday, March 1 from noon to 1 p.m. The webinar will offer help on "Increasing Sales: Secrets and Best Practices to Overcome Objections."
|
Wine on the Roof to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will be held Thursday, April 27, 6-10 p.m., in Cedar Hall at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.