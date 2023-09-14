Marcia Mayeda | Tips for Bringing Pets to Work

|
September 14
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
The College of the Canyon Athletic Department and Associated Student Government (ASG) are inviting students, staff and community members to attend the 2023 Homecoming Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cougar Stadium.
No matter where you look in our City, different forms of artistic expression inspire, connect us and evoke a wide range of feelings.
Join Madre Restaurant in Valencia Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., as Don Alberto Martinez will be sharing his experience as a Maestro Mezcalero and his amazing Mezcal expressions.
Last month I wrote about the benefits of pets in the workplace.
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2023/24 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Join St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Saturday, Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for a Pasta Dinner.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Katelyn Catu (women's cross country) and Chase Moynihan (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 4-9.
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has approved a multi-year tuition proposal that will increase tuition by six percent per year for five years, and help to bring stability to the university's budget.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 220 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is excited to announce a special fun event for the community.
City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "Top Gun: Maverick" on Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated several pieces of legislation he is sponsoring passing the Legislature and heading to the Governor’s desk.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is saddened to announce the death of “Here Comes Trouble,” a senior female bison at William S. Hart Park over the weekend.
While the College of the Canyons Fall 2023 semester may have started on Aug. 22, more than 300 class sections have been added to the class schedule to give current and prospective students more options to help them reach their educational goals.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond does not support the tuition increase and believes it will place an unnecessary financial burden on students.
WiSH Wednesday Webinars, the annual series designed to help local students and families navigate college and university applications, begins on Sept. 27.
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
Metrolink service on the Antelope Valley Line will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17 between Newhall and Los Angeles Union Station due to a maintenance and rehabilitation project. The tracks will be closed to trains from Newhall to L.A.
Following federal approval of the updated COVID-19 vaccine and recommendations for the upcoming winter respiratory virus season, the California Department of Public Health is recommending all Californians stay up to date on the vaccine and get the updated shot when available.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recently acquired an Ion Endoluminal System, a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform for minimally invasive lung biopsies.
Rocktoberfest, a live music festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at Castaic Lake Recreation Area and proceeds will benefit KHUG 97.5 FM, a non-profit community radio station licensed as a non-commercial broadcast station, serving the Santa Clarita Valley.
This fall, College of the Canyons has launched a new certificate program for veteran service providers, such as veteran counselors in higher education, government agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations.
