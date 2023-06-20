header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better
| Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023

Marcia MayedaA big part of getting people to comply with the law depends on how well they can understand what they are expected to do. When I joined the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, many parts of the Los Angeles County ordinance for animals, called Title 10, hadn’t been updated for several decades. It was full of arcane legal gobbledygook that would give an aspirin a headache. How could we expect animal owners to follow the law, and officers to enforce it, if it was so difficult to decipher?

For example, the section requiring dog owners to pick up their dogs’ feces read:

“It is unlawful for the owner or person having custody of any dog or other animal to permit, either willfully or through failure to exercise due care or control, any such dog or animal to commit any nuisance and to allow such nuisance to thereafter remain upon any public or private property not owned or possessed by the owner or person in control of said animal, provided that the person who owns, harbors, keeps or has charge or control of a dog (other than a sightless person who has charge or control of a guide dog) shall immediately and securely enclose all feces deposited by such dog in a bag, wrapper or other container and dispose of the same in a sanitary manner. Any person (other than a sightless person with a guide dog) who has charge or control of a dog in a location other than on the property of such person or the property of the owner of the dog, shall have in his or her possession a suitable wrapper, bag or container (other than articles of personal clothing) for the purpose of complying with the requirements of this section. Failure of such person to carry such wrapper, bag or container when in charge or control of a dog in a location other than on property of such person or the property of the owner of the dog or animal shall constitute a violation of this section.”

The code never defined “nuisance” so how is a person supposed to understand this means feces removal? Also, this technically would apply to all animals – I don’t think the intent was ever to require equestrians to carry bags with them and remove pounds of manure. Finally, it required that people carry the bags – were our officers expected to stop and frisk people walking their dogs? And who in the world would use their personal clothing to pick up dog waste?

Over the past 22 years, we have made 14 changes to Title 10 to codify modern animal control expectations and make it more reflective of today’s animal keeping requirements. One significant way we improved Title 10 was applying a plain language standard to the ordinance. I worked with our County Counsel for more than two years to rewrite Title 10 to make the language clear, concise, organized, and appropriate for the intended audience. By using plain language and removing the onerous legal jargon, we reduced the number of words in Title 10 by 30 percent!

For example, the section quoted above now reads:

“A person who owns or has custody of a dog (except a visually impaired person with a guide dog) is required to remove the dog’s feces immediately from public property or private property not owned or possessed by the owner or custodian of the dog. The dog’s feces must be disposed of in a sanitary manner.”

These changes made Title 10 much more understandable for animal owners and easier for our officers to enforce. In fact, DACC and the Office of County Counsel won an award from the Los Angeles County Quality and Productivity Commission for the application of plain language to Title 10.

But we can do better than that. We have now translated Title 10 into Spanish and Mandarin. Los Angeles County is home to 1.4 million people whose primary language is Spanish, and more than 200,000 residents whose primary language is Chinese, predominantly Mandarin. By translating Title 10 into these languages, we have made Title 10 more accessible to these important communities.

Making animal laws understandable and accessible to pet owners helps maintain an informed community and ensures better care of animals. When we know better, we do better. DACC will continue to update Title 10 as needed and engage with our communities to ensure animals and people are protected.

You can subscribe to Mayeda’s blog here: https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/directors_blog/.

Marcia Mayeda has been the Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control since 2001.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park

Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023
It brings me great joy to watch our community come together and dance the night away at our annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Returning to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 26, this event features live, free entertainment for friends and family to enjoy.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better

Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023
When I joined the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, many parts of the Los Angeles County ordinance for animals, called Title 10, hadn’t been updated for several decades. It was full of arcane legal gobbledygook that would give an aspirin a headache.
READ MORE...

Cameron Smyth | Grab Your Paddle, It’s Time for Pickleball!

Cameron Smyth | Grab Your Paddle, It’s Time for Pickleball!
Friday, Jun 16, 2023
READ MORE...

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | Statement on the 2023-24 Budget

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | Statement on the 2023-24 Budget
Friday, Jun 16, 2023
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has released a statement on the passing of the state of California 2023-24 budget that includes funding for two of the bills she had passed during her first year in the Assembly.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab

Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab
Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023
Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for their need for pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments through Road Rehab.
READ MORE...

Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Ensuring Care in Santa Clarita

Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Ensuring Care in Santa Clarita
Monday, Jun 12, 2023
I am deeply committed to investing in accessible and affordable health care for residents.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Angelo Cervera, a war veteran and martial arts expert will appear Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the next Community Nature Education Series presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
It brings me great joy to watch our community come together and dance the night away at our annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Returning to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 26, this event features live, free entertainment for friends and family to enjoy.
Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
Castaic Union School District Board Appoints Vincent Titiriga
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting of the Governing Board on June 7 and appointed Vincent Titiriga to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Richard effective June 2.
Castaic Union School District Board Appoints Vincent Titiriga
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Fredesvinda Macalinao Collao. She is a 85 year-old female Asian who was last seen, on Tuesday, June 20, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on the 23300 block of Dalbey Drive in the city of Valencia.  
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Trader Joe’s Food Assembly, Distribution Facility Planned for Palmdale
The city of Palmdale announced the construction of a new food assembly and distribution facility for the national chain of neighborhood grocery stores, Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe’s Food Assembly, Distribution Facility Planned for Palmdale
Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better
When I joined the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, many parts of the Los Angeles County ordinance for animals, called Title 10, hadn’t been updated for several decades. It was full of arcane legal gobbledygook that would give an aspirin a headache.
Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better
Health Alert: Fentanyl, Illicit Narcotics Found in Pills From Mexican Pharmacies
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents that fentanyl and other illicit narcotics have been found in pharmaceuticals in Mexico. Residents should be aware that a new report indicates the pills were purchased at legitimate pharmacies.
Health Alert: Fentanyl, Illicit Narcotics Found in Pills From Mexican Pharmacies
Santa Clarita Call for Art: Youth Artist Spotlight
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to display the artwork of Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County youth up to the age of 18 at the Canyon Country Library.
Santa Clarita Call for Art: Youth Artist Spotlight
TMU Track Programs Finish in Top 5 in Nation
The US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has ranked The Master's University track programs in the top five nationally for their accomplishments in the 2022/2023 seasons.
TMU Track Programs Finish in Top 5 in Nation
Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Present 11 Scholarships
The Santa Clarita Division of California Retired Teachers Association held its annual Scholarship Luncheon on June 6, honoring 11 local graduating seniors with college scholarships.
Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Present 11 Scholarships
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc. She is a 21 year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on Sunday, June 18, on the 25300 block of Chiquella Lane, Stevenson Ranch.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
COC 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held at PAC
The 2023 College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Carpet Reception and Induction Ceremony was held under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
COC 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held at PAC
June 24: Santa Clarita Blue Heat Plays Calgary
Santa Clarita Blue Heat is a women's soccer team founded in 2008. The team plays its home games at College of the Canyons. The Blue Heat will face off against Calgary on Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.
June 24: Santa Clarita Blue Heat Plays Calgary
June 18-24: National Mosquito Awareness Week
National Mosquito Awareness Week is June 18-24. Summer in Southern California is off to a slow start with breezy nights to keep residents cool. This could mean more outdoor fun and nights under the stars, but don’t forget about everybody’s common enemy - the mosquito. Mosquitoes aren’t always on your mind, but they can be a real threat to your community.
June 18-24: National Mosquito Awareness Week
June 22: SBDC Offers ‘Forming Your Corporation’ Class
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is offering a webinar on forming your own corporation. "Form Your Own Corporation: LLC S-CORP and More" on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.
June 22: SBDC Offers ‘Forming Your Corporation’ Class
Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC
Nicole Miller, president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently presented a new Golden Z Club charter to College of the Canyons. The COC Golden Z Club will serve both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of COC.
Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC
Sept. 8: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
The popular Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will return on Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP early entry at 7 p.m.
Sept. 8: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
June 24: Yes I Can Career Skills Achievement Ceremony at COC
Proving that having a disability doesn’t determine ability, nearly 40 individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates during a ceremony Saturday, June 24, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
June 24: Yes I Can Career Skills Achievement Ceremony at COC
July 2: Sierra Hillbillies Independence Day Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club invite the public to "Be Patriotic With Us" and attend an Independence Day Dance on Sunday, July 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355. Admission is $10 per dancer.
July 2: Sierra Hillbillies Independence Day Dance
June 24: Trail Advisory for Santa Clara River Trail in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a trail advisory for lanes of the Santa Clara River Trail under the Whites Canyon Bridge.
June 24: Trail Advisory for Santa Clara River Trail in Canyon Country
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
Today in SCV History (June 18)
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: