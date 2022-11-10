Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

|
|
|
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
Each year the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region honors community members across Los Angeles county who have demonstrated heroism through extraordinary acts at the annual Hometown Heroes Awards.
The California Department of Transportation advises travelers that the Interstate 5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area are scheduled to close temporarily for construction Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 14-15.
Girl Talk is a series of informative evenings where you can get answers to your medical questions in an enjoyable atmosphere. The Dec. 6 session of Girl Talk at the Henry Mayo Center will focus on Mental Health.
The City of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the FREE Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place at College of the Canyons at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
College of the Canyons Women's Golf is headed back to the state championship tourney after taking third place at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Championship at El Prado Golf Course in Chino on Monday, Nov. 7.
It’s an exciting time of year with the holidays just around the corner. Everyone is looking forward to gathering for Thanksgiving and decorating in preparation of Christmas, Hanukkah, and winter celebrations.
The biggest craft fair in the Santa Clarita Valley, Jingle Fest ‘22 in the Park, will be held Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.
Nominations for the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards were recently announced, featuring California Institute of the Arts alums and faculty among the contenders.
City of Santa Clarita staff members Stewart Williams and Jose Alvarado were recognized Thursday, Nov. 9 with commemorative bricks honoring their service in the armed forces.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the preliminary estimate of outstanding ballots left to be processed in the 2022 General Election.
SCV Water’s Board of Directors, staff and community members gathered today for the Valley Center Well Water Treatment Facility ribbon-cutting.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no additional deaths and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 10 new deaths and 1,662 new cases countywide.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it is responding to petitions from the California Air Resources Board, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, and the California Air Pollution Control Officers Association to address harmful nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions from locomotives.
SCVTV is excited to present a brand new episode of Soundcheck, featuring original songs from the alternative rock group Picture Naomi, and from blues and rock artist KNOPF, airing Thursday, November 10 at 4 p.m.
The SCV Chamber’s Business Councils provide a channel for members to be actively involved in discussing issues, solving problems and implementing special projects and events.
Ready to make the leap from a thirsty lawn to a thriving landscape? SCV Water wants to show you how.
The Department of Economic Opportunity is gearing up to publicly launch and start outreach on several American Rescue Plan funded opportunities for small businesses and job seekers in L.A. County.
After extensive community and stakeholder engagement, the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative shared its $598.4 million draft funding recommendations for fiscal year 2023-24.
As we enter winter and the holiday season, the California Department of Public Health urges Californians to protect themselves and their families against many circulating viruses this holiday season, including the flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Los Angeles County Aquatics is hiring!
Every year, November is recognized as National Adoption Month, which brings awareness to the thousands of children in our community awaiting permanent families.
Like other regions in California, the Santa Clarita Valley navigates an array of complex water challenges such as keeping water clean from pollution, dependence on imported water to meet supply demands and how to deal with frequent and severe droughts.
