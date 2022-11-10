Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

It’s an exciting time of year with the holidays just around the corner. Everyone is looking forward to gathering for Thanksgiving and decorating in preparation of Christmas, Hanukkah, and winter celebrations.

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour Gala and VIP Experience tickets are now on sale!

This amazing event benefits our Center for Women & Newborns and the Kim and Steven Ullman NICU. The Holiday Home Tour is generously sponsored by Southern California Real Estate Management (SCREM), and this year’s season will kick-off on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at an in-person preview event of the 7,800 sq. ft. Baker Family Oak Meadow Estate in Westridge, sponsored by Bri King and Associates.

On Friday, Dec. 2 the Holiday Home Tour Gala is at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, complete with dinner and dancing and will feature a video of the three fabulous Santa Clarita homes.

The virtual Holiday Home Tour video is filmed and directed by Video Bump. This year, the homes are proudly sponsored by Holly Hanlin of Berkshire Hathaway, Williams Homes and Pam Ingram of Compass Realty.

To wrap up our celebration, on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the festivities will continue with the Holiday Home Tour’s Boutique (free admission), at the Henry Mayo Center sponsored by Valencia Facey OB-GYN Physicians featuring a wide array of holiday décor and gifts from some of the best SCV vendors.

For more information, please click here.

November is national gratitude month, and all of us at the hospital are so thankful for you! Your support allows us to continue to provide state-of-the-art and life-saving quality care to the Santa Clarita Valley. We want to remind you that Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, the global day of giving, is just around the corner!

Consider making a gift in honor or in memory of a loved one and support your community hospital with a gift a life! Donations will help fund life-saving medical care and will be recognized with a commemorative Henry Mayo holiday ornament (with a gift of $25 or more), on the Gift of Life display, and on henrymayogiving.com during the month of December.

Marlee Lauffer is the president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. For more information on how you can help visit henrymayogiving.com.

