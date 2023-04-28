The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, may 1 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The City Council will conduct a continued public hearing on the maps for election of the City Council by District and consider giving first reading to an ordinance switching to District elections, selecting a District map, and the sequencing of by District elections starting with the 2024 election.

Pursuant to the terms of a settlement agreement and consent decree entered into in the matter of Michael Cruz v. the City of Santa Clarita, the city of Santa Clarita is undertaking a process to establish City Council districts, from which future city councilmembers will be elected.

Members of the public may attend the meeting in-person or can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those participating in the meeting via Zoom and wishing to speak on the item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at:

<ahref=”https://www.santaclarita.com/speakersignup”rel=”noopener”target=”_blank”>https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup

at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

For those participating in-person, speaker cards will be made available at the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 876 4785 0744 or Zoom Webinar direct link:

https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/87647850744

Passcode Required: 336329

Or telephone:

+1 (669) 444 9171 or +1 (720) 707 2699 or +1 (507) 473 4847

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. Please be sure to unmute your microphone.

To unmute:

For Windows & Linux – Alt+A

For Mac & iPad with a Keypad – Command(⌘)+Shift+A

For Phone – *6

See the full agenda below:

