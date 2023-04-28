Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS
SPECIAL MEETING ITEMS
PUBLIC HEARINGS
1. FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE ADDING SECTION 2.04.005 TO THE SANTA CLARITA MUNICIPAL CODE ESTABLISHING BY-DISTRICT ELECTIONS, DEFINING DISTRICT BOUNDARIES, AND SCHEDULING ELECTIONS WITHIN THE DISTRICTS AND DETERMINING THE ORDINANCE IS EXEMPT FROM CEQA

City Council will conduct a continued public hearing on the maps for election of the City Council by District and consider giving first reading to an ordinance switching to District elections, selecting a District map, and the sequencing of by District elections starting with the 2024 election.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. District Election Ordinance
b. Summary of Map 110 changes from JDM
ADJOURN