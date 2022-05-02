May 11: Volunteers Sought for Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction

Volunteers are sought to help clean up and help in the reconstruction of the Dagger Flat Trail near Bear Divide in Sand Canyon. No experience required. A work party is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, at 8 a.m.

“At this time we are restoring the beginning of the trail, closest to the trail head. We will show you how to make and maintain a trail,” said organizer Dianne Hellrigel, executive director of the Santa Clarita Community Hiking Club. “Working on a project like this gives you a special feeling of accomplishment as you work with other volunteers to complete manageable small outdoor projects including trimming, trail brushing and stashing trimmings.”

Hellrigel said current projects include no heavy lifting.

“We will work for a few hours and we will leave early if it gets too hot,” Hellrigel said.

The trail, with some of the most spectacular scenery near the Santa Clarita Valley, was destroyed in the 2016 Sand Fire.

Bring: Boots, plenty of water and snacks, a sack lunch. TP (there are no bathrooms), strong garden gloves, suede leather type recommended, sunscreen, sun hat and bandana.

Bring a mask if you cannot maintain social distancing. A mask will also keep dust off of your face while working.

Do not bring: Dogs, as they get bored. Also, it would not be safe to bring young children due to sharp tools and the trail is narrow. Leave your garden tools at home, as we could damage them or lose them.

To learn more, find information on where to meet and to volunteer visit Volunteer Dagger Flat Trail or email Hellrigel at zuliebear@aol.com.

