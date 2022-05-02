header image

May 2
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
May 11: Volunteers Sought for Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction
| Monday, May 2, 2022
Dagger Flat Trail

Volunteers are sought to help clean up and help in the reconstruction of the Dagger Flat Trail near Bear Divide in Sand Canyon. No experience required. A work party is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, at 8 a.m.

“At this time we are restoring the beginning of the trail, closest to the trail head. We will show you how to make and maintain a trail,” said organizer Dianne Hellrigel, executive director of the Santa Clarita Community Hiking Club. “Working on a project like this gives you a special feeling of accomplishment as you work with other volunteers to complete manageable small outdoor projects including trimming, trail brushing and stashing trimmings.”

Hellrigel said current projects include no heavy lifting.

“We will work for a few hours and we will leave early if it gets too hot,” Hellrigel said.

The trail, with some of the most spectacular scenery near the Santa Clarita Valley, was destroyed in the 2016 Sand Fire.

Bring: Boots, plenty of water and snacks, a sack lunch. TP (there are no bathrooms), strong garden gloves, suede leather type recommended, sunscreen, sun hat and bandana.

Bring a mask if you cannot maintain social distancing. A mask will also keep dust off of your face while working.

Do not bring: Dogs, as they get bored. Also, it would not be safe to bring young children due to sharp tools and the trail is narrow. Leave your garden tools at home, as we could damage them or lose them.

To learn more, find information on where to meet and to volunteer visit Volunteer Dagger Flat Trail or email Hellrigel at zuliebear@aol.com.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Member Named 2022 L.A. County Youth of the Year

SCV Boys & Girls Club Member Named 2022 L.A. County Youth of the Year
Monday, May 2, 2022
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announces Hailu Waithaka as the 2022 Youth of the Year and Los Angeles County Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year.
ARTree Announces Free Upcoming Events

ARTree Announces Free Upcoming Events
Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
ARTree Community Arts Center in Old Town Newhall announced its upcoming free events. Click links below for more information. 
Fil-Am Association Searching for SCV Scholarship Candidates

Fil-Am Association Searching for SCV Scholarship Candidates
Monday, Apr 25, 2022
The Filipino-American Association of SCV, Inc. is announcing its annual search for candidates for the 2022 Jose Rizal Scholastic Achievement Award.
SCAA's New Exhibit 'Visions of the Valley' Begins April 29

SCAA's New Exhibit 'Visions of the Valley' Begins April 29
Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Santa Clarita Artists Association announced their new exhibit entitled, 'Visions of the Valley,' which portrays Santa Clarita people and places.
Today in SCV History (May 2)
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
