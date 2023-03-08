April 29: 2023 Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup Opens Pre-Registration

Residents are invited to pre-register to volunteer for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup on April 29, 2023, where participants can pick up cleaning supplies, including bags and gloves, from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods.

This event is a valuable volunteer opportunity for residents to engage with their community in an effort to protect Santa Clarita’s ecosystem by picking up trash and disposing of it properly. All interested residents are required to pre-register online before the event at the green Santa Clarita website.

When registering, participants will be prompted to select one of three locations to get their free supplies on the morning of the event including:

-Canyon Country Park, 17615 Soledad Canyon Road

-Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market Street

-Bridgeport Elementary Parking Lot, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road

On the day of the event, registered volunteers will start their day by picking up supplies at their selected location, all of which will be open from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, free bags of mulch will also be available at each pick up site for participants to use for home gardening projects – while supplies last.

After picking up cleaning supplies, volunteers will go to their neighborhoods, paseos, sidewalks and trails to collect trash at their own pace. Participants are invited to post photos on social media using the hashtag #CleanUpSC. Information featuring environmentally-friendly tips about recycling, water quality, community resources and more are available on the website for participants to reference at any time. For event information, please contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services team at (661)286-4098 or email environment@santa-clarita.com.

