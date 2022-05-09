May 14: Relay for Life Fundraiser at Central Park

Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park. This event is a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, 91350.

The family-friendly event is free and open to all, featuring live entertainment, games, food and raffle baskets. This year’s theme is “Hope Around the World.”

Food will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Schedule of Events

9 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies – Teams line up to the right of the stage. Legacy teams first.

9:45 a.m. – Team Lap/Introductions.

10 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Various performances on stage.

2:45 p.m. – Road to Recovery event.

3:15 p.m. – Survivor Lap – Everyone meets at the stage.

4 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. – Various performances on stage.

7:30 p.m. – Luminaria Ceremony/Guest Speaker/Silent Lap.

8:30 p.m. – Luminaria Closing Slideshow will begin.

8:30 p.m. – Fight Back Ceremony/Bell.

9 p.m. – Last Lap/Ceremonies.

Some times are approximate and are subject to change.

The Survivor Lap at 3:15 p.m. will celebrate local cancer survivors. Everyone is encouraged to invite friends and family currently living with cancer or survivors to attend and join in the celebration.

All attendees of the event are asked to line the track during the survivor lap and cheer on our survivors.

After the Survivor Lap, caregivers are invited to join the survivors. A caregiver is a friend or family member that helped a person with cancer, regardless if they are still with us. It may even be a healthcare worker.

Attendees are again asked to line the track and cheer for caregivers.

The Luminaria Ceremony to remember those lost to cancer and to reflect on the journey of those who have survived will be held at 7:30 p.m.

As the sun sets, Relay teams help light pre-made luminaria bags that are dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one.

We come together as a community to fight back against cancer. Commit to finding ways to fight back against cancer.

The Fight Back Ceremony will be during the Closing Ceremony starting at 8:30 p.m. at the stage.

Since 1999 the SCV Relay event has raised $8 million for the American Cancer Society.

In March Relay for Life of SCV was awarded the prestigious “Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay” Award for the West Region of the United States.

The “Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay” award was created to honor and recognize the relay event that embodies the same spirit of Relay that the “Mother of Relay” – Pat Flynn – inspired in Relay participants around the world, according to Relay for Life officials.

The SCV team raised nearly $175,000 during the 2021 relay season, according to non-profit officials.

Funds came from restaurant fundraisers, a Halloween car wash, sales of handmade items with 100 percent of proceeds donated, a Holiday Boutique, raffle baskets, individual donations, generous sponsorships and more, according to Relay for Life officials.

For more information visit Relay for Life of SCV.

