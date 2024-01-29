Jan. 31: Community Cancer Awareness Days at ACS Discovery Shop

Visit the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m., for Community Cancer Awareness Days. All are invited to browse, shop and learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services. Registration for Relay For Life for individuals, cancer survivors, teams, planning committee, volunteers and more will be available.

“This is a perfect opportunity to learn about American Cancer Society services, and Relay For Life, and how to become involved in the fight against cancer in a large variety of ways,” said Maria Falasca, event organizer.

This event supports the upcoming Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley on May the Fourth at Central Park with the Disney/Star Wars theme “May The Cure Be With You.” Relay For Life takes place between 9am and 9pm, and is the American Cancer Society’s largest fundraising event in Santa Clarita. It’s not too late to start a team or join a team to support the important work that the American Cancer Society is doing. Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley is presented by UCLA Health.

The ACS Discovery Shop, an upscale resale boutique, is located at 26570-B Bouquet Canyon Road in the Ross/Vons Shopping Center at Newhall Ranch Road. Every purchase and donation supports the American Cancer Society’s mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. The Discovery Shop is open Monday-Saturday (hours vary). ACS invites the community to come and support the important work that the American Cancer Society is doing and make a difference with your purchases.

Please call the shop at (661) 296-8460 or Abby Smith at (661) 855-4541 for more information, including donations and sponsorships.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...