March 16: SCV Relay for Life Survivor, Caregiver Dinner

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley cordially invites cancer survivors and their caregivers in the community to a Survivor and Caregiver Dinner Event on Saturday, March 16 at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379, located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Survivors and caregivers are the heart of Relay For Life and are honored at this yearly SCV event with a dedicated lap, the Luminaria Ceremony, a slideshow and a special area for pampering, treats and goodie bags.

This year, survivors and caregivers are also being honored with a Survivor and Caregiver Dinner Event on March 16. Taking place from 5-9 p.m., the celebration includes dinner and desserts, raffles, speakers, music, photo opportunities, a luminaria slide show and more.

The maximum capacity for this dinner event is 160 guests. To ensure a spot, those interested in attending need to register as a survivor at SCVRelay.org, and then email survivors@scvrelay.org for more information and to sign up for the dinner with one caregiver/guest per survivor.

Sponsorship opportunities are available ranging from $250-$3,000, including in-kind sponsors. Businesses or individuals interested in partnering with the American Cancer Society to honor and support cancer survivors and caregivers can contact survivors@scvrelay.org to learn more about these opportunities and how your business can be highlighted at the event.

The Survivor and Caregiver Dinner is one of many events leading up to Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley on May 4, with the Disney/Star Wars theme: “May The Cure Be With You.”

The free and family-friendly event features live entertainment, games, vendors, children’s activities, raffle drawings, food trucks, cancer awareness education and loads of fun.

More than just a fundraising walk, the Relay For Life movement brings together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Sign up, join a team or start one of your own, and help the American Cancer Society ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.

The event’s major sponsor, UCLA Health, presents the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley.

For additional information and to register as an individual or team for the event, visit www.Facebook.com/SCVRelay or www.SCVRelay.org.

Contact Abby Smith at (661) 855-4541 or email Abby.Smith@cancer.org for information about becoming a sponsor for Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.

