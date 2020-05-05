May 4-9: SCVEDC Marks National Economic Development Week

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is marking National Economic Development Week from May 4-9, joining communities nationwide to increase awareness of the positive work economic developers do to enhance local economic impact.

The nonprofit SCVEDC is a public-private partnership, drawing support from the City of Santa Clarita, the County of Los Angeles, private sector business leaders, and academic institutions including College of the Canyons and California Institute of the Arts.

The week is designed to celebrate the contributions of positive economic development and provide an opportunity for economic developers to explain the role of their profession in the local community.

The role includes stewardship of:

• Policies and programs leading the region in economic recovery;

• Policies and programs explicitly directed at assisting businesses in utilizing available incentives and training programs, developing and maintaining partnership with public and private sector resources, marketing the region as a favorable location for business, providing accurate economic and demographic data to business decision-makers and site selectors, and fostering positive relationships with agencies and officials essential to the economic development process;

• Policies and programs with a focus on building and maintaining a strong workforce through educational training programs, internships and apprenticeships.

“SCVEDC has attracted new businesses to the Santa Clarita Valley in its target sectors of aerospace, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, digital media and film, information technology and corporate headquarters,” said Roger Seaver, co-chair of SCVEDC. “The organization’s economic development initiatives create new opportunities for SCV residents and generate wealth for the region by creating and retaining high-skilled and high-wage jobs.”

The SCVEDC, celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2020, has grown its dynamic Board of Directors consisting of private and public sectors leaders committed to a diverse, resilient economic future for the SCV.

For the past several years SCVEDC has celebrated National Economic Development Week, created by the International Economic Development Council, to recognize the unique role that economic development has in creating vibrant communities with strong economies.

Calvin Hedman, co-Chair of SCVEDC said, “SCVEDC is recognized as an outstanding organization of community leaders and a dynamic force striving to improve opportunities for businesses and SCV residents. Its economic development efforts have generated a positive economic impact in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

To learn more about the SCVEDC’s economic development efforts visit www.scvedc.org.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC)

As a unique private/public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation adopts an integrated approach to attracting, retaining and expanding a diversity of businesses. Our overarching goal is to support the creation of high-paying jobs for our educated workforce, stimulate economic activity that grows the regional tax base, and strategically position the Santa Clarita Valley and its businesses to better compete in the global economy. For more information, visit www.scvedc.org.

About the International Economic Development Council

The International Economic Development Council is the leading international association for professional economic developers. IEDC supports the work of more than 5,000 economic developers to create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities, and improve the quality of life in their regions. Our members are employed in a wide variety of settings including local, state, provincial, and federal governments, public-private partnerships, universities and a variety of other institutions.